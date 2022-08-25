Ninja Lab
The Ninja Lab, in a new building at 2201 Cottle Drive in northwest Columbia, is modeled after the television show “American Ninja Warrior.” It features a variety of obstacles and challenges people can try, the post said.
“Columbia is a great place, the community seems absolutely awesome, and we’d love to get adults and college kids into our gym,” said Kurtis Boucher, Ninja Warrior program director for Columbia.
Obstacles include the quintuple steps, cliff hangers, ring swings and two warped walls, standing 10 and 15 feet high, Boucher said.
The Ninja Lab will offer beginning, intermediate and advanced classes for children ages 6 to 18, birthday parties and open gyms, according to MoPro Training’s website.
“We are planning on, if there is enough interest, opening adult classes as well,” Boucher said.
Pasta La Fata
Pasta La Fata, 1207 Rogers St., opened in June, selling pasta, cookies, focaccia and other Italian specialty foods.
Plans for its new space at 1207 Rogers St. were announced at the end of November. It was supposed to open in March, but the construction process was longer and more expensive than anticipated.
Owner Michelle La Fata told Vox Magazine for a March article that she envisioneda deli-like space, selling prepared foods for students and customers on the go.
Wendy’s
A new Wendy’s is set to open in downtown Columbia in the fall. Construction is underway at 308 S. Ninth St., Suite 101, which used to be a Moe’s Southwest Grill until it closed three years ago.
Eve Metheny confirmed the scheduled fall opening on behalf of Hamra Enterprises, a Wendy’s franchisee based in southwest Missouri.
The location’s close proximity to the MU campus will provide another dining option for students.
“We are very excited about this location, just walking distance to Mizzou,” Metheny said in an email.
The fast-food restaurant known for its square burgers and Frosty desserts has four locations throughout Columbia.
Years ago, Wendy’s had a location on the corner of Ninth and Elm streets, which is now part of the Missouri United Methodist Church.
CycleBar
CycleBar, with over 250 locations in North America, is known for being a “music-driven instructor-led cardio cycling class that delivers a fun but low-impact workout,” according to its website.
Construction on the new studio at 503 E Nifong Blvd. was scheduled to begin in August, and the opening is planned for late fall, said Da’Vion Price, general manager of the new location.
The Columbia location will become the company’s ninth location in Missouri. Nearly 100 people have already become members at the Columbia location, Price said. Many moved to Columbia from other cities, where they were already CycleBar members.
The Grind Coffee House
A local craft coffee chain plans to open a fourth location, this time on the MU campus.
The Grind Coffee House is scheduled to open soon.
The new location will be in MU’s Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute, at the site of the former J Cafe.
Owner Aucky El-Tayash, an MU alum, said he decided to move to campus because he “always wanted something to do with Mizzou.”
Right now, the Grind Coffee House’s MU location will not accept student meal plans as a form of payment and will only take credit cards or cash, but that could change in the future, he said.
The Grind plans to have more flexible hours during finals week at the MU location, as well as its other locations, he said.
The business was founded six years ago and now has three locations:
- 4603 John Garry Drive in south Columbia.
- 1412 Forum Blvd. in southwest Columbia.
- 2601 Range Line St. on the city’s north side.
In all the locations, customers can buy coffee, sandwiches and wraps, salads, merchandise and products from other small businesses in Columbia such as B&B Bagels, Ellianna’s Donut Shop and the Ice Cream Factory.
Belly Market & Rotisserie
A restaurant with almost 20 years of history in southwest Columbia has new owners and a new name.
Hoss’s Market & Rotisserie, which sells sandwiches, salads and hot meals at 1010 Club Village Drive, is being rebranded as Belly Market & Rotisserie.
The new owners say the transition to a new name and identity for the restaurant will be gradual.
Ben Hamrah and Amanda Elliott, business partners and owners of Beet Box and Peachtree Catering, are taking over the former Hoss’s Market restaurant. Hamrah said the duo wants to continue with the legacy of the previous owners, Trish and Jim “Hoss” Koetting, while moving forward into a new chapter.
Hamrah and Elliott were approached by Koetting, who looked to sell the restaurant. “They do a lot of catering, and it seemed like a great idea for us,” Hamrah said.
The transition to the new name and image will come slowly, Hamrah said, as he and Elliott are cognizant of the loyal customer base and what Hoss’s has meant for members of the community.
The restaurant will remain open as usual during the transition.
“We are finishing the patio and will paint the interiors, move the retail product around and get new chairs.”
Once the aesthetic changes are done, the branding will be switched and the transition will be officially completed, Hamrah said.
Hoss’s menu, with sandwiches, salads, soups and hot case meals, will change under Hamrah’s and Elliott’s ownership to include seasonal items and ingredients.
Hamrah said he plans to keep some of the most popular items of the previous menu, such as the Cobb salad, the fresh soups, butchery, smoked meats and seafood. There are plans to incorporate cold sandwiches to build on the quick service aspect of what Hoss’s used to be.
Como Smoke & Fire
A popular barbecue restaurant in north Columbia plans to open a second location on the city’s south side.
Como Smoke & Fire, operating at 4200 Paris Road for about eight years, will open its second restaurant at the former site of Buckingham Smokehouse, which closed earlier this year.
Como Smoke & Fire’s second location at 3804 Buttonwood Drive, near the intersection of Providence Road and Nifong Road, is scheduled to open in October, co-owner Matt Hawkins said.
Buckingham Smokehouse was previously owned by Mark Brown, who ran the business for 24 years before selling it to Como Smoke & Fire so he could retire.
“We’ve been talking to Mark before the pandemic about taking over the market, and he was ready to retire,” said Hawkins, who co-owns Como Smoke & Fire along with his wife, Christy Hawkins, and brother, Patrick Hawkins.
“We were looking to expand before the pandemic, and then once that hit, we hit the brakes on everything,” he said. “After everything started opening back up, we went back to him and he was still ready to retire.”
The new Como Smoke & Fire restaurant will feature burgers and barbecue. The specialties vary, as the restaurant owners want to incorporate a variety of different kinds of foods such as Asian, Italian and Mexican into the menu.
MyHouse
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed for the past two years.
Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience.
A series of concerts is planned for the fall featuring acts, including Zeds Dead, Cheat Codes, Steve Aoki and Kip Moore.
Some shows will be inside the venue, while others will be outdoors near the intersection of Sixth and Locust streets. Still others will take place on a patch of land known as the “backyard” adjacent to the club.
Irene’s
The owners of the Barred Owl Butcher & Table will open a new barbecue restaurant early this fall in northcentral Columbia.
Tim Eisenhauer, the head baker at Barred Owl, said Irene’s will offer cuisine “that pulls from barbecuing traditions of the Southern U.S. through Mexico, into South America and the Caribbean.”
The restaurant at 711 N. College Ave. will be an upgrade of the pop-up restaurant Barbacoas del Norte, which runs out of Barred Owl once a week.
Eisenhauer began collaborating with Josh Smith and Frances Harvey to bring the concept to life in 2020. Smith is the co-owner, chef and head butcher of Barred Owl, and Harvey is the bar manager.
“We had always considered Barbacoas del Norte a placeholder name to get the idea across of the kind of food we are making,” Eisenhauer said. “Irene’s has always been in the back of our minds.”
The centerpiece of the kitchen will be a 10-foot-long wood burning hearth that almost every dish will come off, Eisenhauer said.
Eisenhauer said Irene’s will have 30 beer drafts available and offer catering.
“Our goal is to build one of the largest mezcal and tequila selections in the state,” he said.