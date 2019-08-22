By Ingyun Jeong
The Mizzou Student Recreation Complex will offer mobile applications and two new tournaments to students starting next semester.
“We’re actually introducing two new tournament sports to students based on student feedback,” interim director Laura Salerno. “We are offering a spike ball tournament for the very first time this semester, and we have a golf tournament as well.”
Spike-ball tournament
Spike-ball is the sport of round-net, also known as yellow trampoline game. It is played by two teams with two people.
Four players start the game around the trampoline. They serve the ball down onto the spike-ball net so that it ricochets up at their opponents.
The returning team has up to three hits between them to return the ball back onto net. The rally continues until a team can’t return the ball on the net within their three touches.
Salerno said spike-ball is becoming more popular, so the center decided to offer the tournament in the sand.
Participants can apply from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5 to join the tournament. The entry fee per team is $29 and the competition will be from Sept. 12 to 26.
Golf tournament
A golf tournament will be held Sept. 15 at the A.L. Gustin Golf Course, 18 Stadium Blvd. The entry fee per person is $45, and applications can be submitted from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5.
Participants must have their own golf equipment for the competition, which will start at 10 a.m. and run until about 8 p.m.
The tournament will not be separated into men’s and women’s divisions. It will be combined to allow for greater participation and competition for all, according to Mizzou Rec website.
“We will be able to accommodate 36 pairings, so we’re hoping that we will get up to 72 participants,” Salerno said.
She said the center will decide whether to offer it in the spring depending on interest and participation numbers.
MizzouRec mobile application
Salerno also said a MizzouRec mobile application was released this summer.
She said students can make reservations for racquetball and squash through the app, make reservations for the Tiger X classes and find out more about the rec programs through the app.
“This is probably like a really great one-stop shop to get more information,” Salerno said.