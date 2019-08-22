By Chloe Khaw
The old airport lot in Cosmo Park next to the tennis courts has been transformed into four new bocce ball courts.
After the city’s approval of the bocce courts construction last July, Columbia Parks and Recreation finally held a grand opening earlier this summer.
Each court features a 13-by-91-foot surface made of crushed oyster shells.
Mike Griggs, director of Parks and Recreation, said the material was recommended by bocce players from the Special Olympics program in Columbia, as well as players in other cities where the sport is practiced.
“It doesn’t get real dusty and doesn’t shift a lot in the rain,” he said. “That’s the deal. There is hardly maintenance other than weed control.”
Bocce, also known as Italian lawn bowling, is one of the oldest yard games and also one of the most widely played games in the world.
It can be played by two teams of singles, doubles or triples or even foursomes by rolling the bocce balls as close as they can to the pallina — a smaller target ball, according to United States Bocce Federation.
The sport is loved by people of all ages and is easy for people of all ages to understand and play.
The bocce team of the Special Olympics program in Columbia has been using the new courts for practice on a weekly basis. They meet every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Jessica Sida, who manages the program, said the team has been impressed by the new bocce courts and can finally commit to a more realistic practice.
Previously, they practiced at MU’s Stankwoski Field and would have to switch up their practice methods to accommodate the different surface.
“It is surprisingly a popular sport,” Sida said.
She now has 25 athletes in her program — the youngest is 12 years old, and the oldest is in her 60s.
Griggs said the construction of bocce courts had been pursued by Columbia locals, especially the Special Olympics team, for over 10 years.
The city took time to find a prime location and finally found it at Cosmo Park, the largest municipal park in Columbia.
It is placed right off the highway, so it also attracts visitors who come in to play, Griggs said.
The bocce courts are ADA friendly and open to the public.