By Sarah Everett
When students leave for summer, so do some Columbia businesses, but new eateries and shops pop up as well.
OPEN
These new spots are open for business or will be soon.
B&B Bagel Co., 904 Elm St.
The new location’s menu is smaller but offers plenty of grab-and-go options for students. Rising MU seniors Michaela Thomson and Sarah Pribe stopped in for eggwiches on August 7. They live a few blocks away from the bagel shop. “We pretty much walk everywhere, so if it’s farther away, we don’t really go,” Thomson said. Read the full story on page 21.
Paleteria El Tajín, 923 E. Broadway
According to Feast magazine, this family-owned restaurant will serve a little bit of everything: papas locas, home-fried potato chips with pork rinds, tomatoes, peanuts and chamoy sauce, topped with shredded jicama and carrots; esquite, steamed corn with lime juice, mayo and cheese; and, of course, paletas specialty popsicles served plain or with toppings.
Chim’s Thai Kitchen, 904 E. Broadway
Chim’s Thai Kitchen replaced Thip Thai Cuisine on Broadway in mid-July. The restaurant has a more expanded menu than its sibling branch, Big Mama Chim’s Noodle House in Alley A.
El Oso, 522 E. Broadway
You may know El Oso’s grill on wheels, which parks at Logboat Brewing Co., Rose Music Hall, West Broadway Swim Club and other locations across Columbia for lunch and dinner. El Oso is bringing its tacos, nachos and arroz con pollo — plus a few new menu items — to a brick and mortar on the corner of Broadway and Sixth St. The restaurant will offer seafood dishes, including shrimp and tilapia tacos and special dishes, like steaks, tamales and stuffed peppers.
Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St.
The State Historical Society was previously located in Ellis Library, but with the nearly 49,000 square feet of expansion, students will have access to many more paper, visual and audio collections. A free art gallery, a large auditorium, a study space, classrooms, a coffeeshop and a bookstore will be available to students.
“We’re very excited for students to come and visit, whether it’s part of a class or whether they come to explore the art gallery or to do research,” Maggie Mayhan, the society’s assistant director for community engagement said. Read the full story on page
Lululemon 111 S. Ninth St., Ste. 190
Lululemon’s pop-up store opened August 9. According to previous Missourian reporting, it will stay for at least a year. Lululemon pop-ups allow the company to test the market before permanently planting roots in a location.
SHUT
These old favorites have closed their doors on East Broadway:
Swank Boutique, 918 E. Broadway
Swank is closing its downtown location in part because of landlord disputes and unresolved leaks, according to previous Missourian reporting. However, the boutique is not gone for good. Swank will appear at pop-ups and other private shopping events in August, according to previous reporting. A blog post on Swank’s website says, “we have a few things up our sleeve until we can figure out where we’re headed for good!”
Calhoun’s, 911 E. Broadway
After 29 years of business, Calhoun’s owner Lisa Klenke is closing up shop. Over the years, the shop sold furniture and then high-end gifts. Read the full story on page 21
“It’s time for someone younger with more energy to take over,” the owner Klenke said. “There’s still money to be made in retail downtown.”
Absolute Vintage, 917 E. Broadway
Maude Vintage Clothing & Costumes is now the only vintage store on Broadway downtown. Absolute Vintage, which sold vintage dresses, skirts, hats, shoes and more closed in June.