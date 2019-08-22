By Sarah Everett

news@columbiamissourian.com

When students leave for summer, so do some Columbia businesses, but new eateries and shops pop up as well.

OPEN

These new spots are open for business or will be soon.

B&B Bagel Co., 904 Elm St.

The new location’s menu is smaller but offers plenty of grab-and-go options for students. Rising MU seniors Michaela Thomson and Sarah Pribe stopped in for eggwiches on August 7. They live a few blocks away from the bagel shop. “We pretty much walk everywhere, so if it’s farther away, we don’t really go,” Thomson said. Read the full story on page 21.

Paleteria El Tajín, 923 E. Broadway

According to Feast magazine, this family-owned restaurant will serve a little bit of everything: papas locas, home-fried potato chips with pork rinds, tomatoes, peanuts and chamoy sauce, topped with shredded jicama and carrots; esquite, steamed corn with lime juice, mayo and cheese; and, of course, paletas specialty popsicles served plain or with toppings.

Paleteria el Tajín to open on Broadway

Paleteria El Tajín is under renovations to open in the former home of West Main Pizza² on Broadway in downtown Columbia.

Chim’s Thai Kitchen, 904 E. Broadway

Chim’s Thai Kitchen replaced Thip Thai Cuisine on Broadway in mid-July. The restaurant has a more expanded menu than its sibling branch, Big Mama Chim’s Noodle House in Alley A.

El Oso, 522 E. Broadway

You may know El Oso’s grill on wheels, which parks at Logboat Brewing Co., Rose Music Hall, West Broadway Swim Club and other locations across Columbia for lunch and dinner. El Oso is bringing its tacos, nachos and arroz con pollo — plus a few new menu items — to a brick and mortar on the corner of Broadway and Sixth St. The restaurant will offer seafood dishes, including shrimp and tilapia tacos and special dishes, like steaks, tamales and stuffed peppers.

Center for Missouri Studies, 605 Elm St.

The State Historical Society was previously located in Ellis Library, but with the nearly 49,000 square feet of expansion, students will have access to many more paper, visual and audio collections. A free art gallery, a large auditorium, a study space, classrooms, a coffeeshop and a bookstore will be available to students.

“We’re very excited for students to come and visit, whether it’s part of a class or whether they come to explore the art gallery or to do research,” Maggie Mayhan, the society’s assistant director for community engagement said. Read the full story on page

Lululemon 111 S. Ninth St., Ste. 190

Lululemon’s pop-up store opened August 9. According to previous Missourian reporting, it will stay for at least a year. Lululemon pop-ups allow the company to test the market before permanently planting roots in a location.

Lululemon opened its Columbia pop-up location in early August

Lululemon opened its Columbia pop-up location in early August next to Top Ten Wines on Ninth St. in Downtown Columbia.

SHUT

These old favorites have closed their doors on East Broadway:

Swank Boutique, 918 E. Broadway

Swank is closing its downtown location in part because of landlord disputes and unresolved leaks, according to previous Missourian reporting. However, the boutique is not gone for good. Swank will appear at pop-ups and other private shopping events in August, according to previous reporting. A blog post on Swank’s website says, “we have a few things up our sleeve until we can figure out where we’re headed for good!”

Calhoun’s, 911 E. Broadway

After 29 years of business, Calhoun’s owner Lisa Klenke is closing up shop. Over the years, the shop sold furniture and then high-end gifts. Read the full story on page 21

“It’s time for someone younger with more energy to take over,” the owner Klenke said. “There’s still money to be made in retail downtown.”

Absolute Vintage, 917 E. Broadway

Maude Vintage Clothing & Costumes is now the only vintage store on Broadway downtown. Absolute Vintage, which sold vintage dresses, skirts, hats, shoes and more closed in June.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2019. Graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at sler43@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.