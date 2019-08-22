Shakespeare's is one of several downtown restaurant locations that offers discounts to students if they can show provide a student ID

With all the financial responsibilities that come with being a college student — tuition, lodging, textbooks — sometimes food is the last item that students remember to budget.

Several restaurants downtown within walking distance of MU understand that struggle.

If you find yourself trying to save money as you make your way back to campus this fall, take note of these establishments downtown that offer deals.

We list a sampling of available discounts here; there are certain to be others within walking distance of MU.

YogoLuv: Frozen Yogurt & More

Location: 201 S. Ninth St.

Discount: 10% off for students with a valid student ID

Bambino’s Italian Cafe

Location: 904 Elm St.

Discount: $5.99 student lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe

Locations: 304 Ninth St. and 1106 E. Broadway

Discount: A free cookie with a $10 purchase or more and a valid student ID

Domino’s Pizza

Location: 416 S. Ninth St.

Discounts:

  • Medium one-topping pizza for $5.50 for pickup only
  • Two or more medium pizzas, up to two toppings for $5 for pickup or delivery

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Location: 132 S. Ninth St.

Discounts:

  • Monday: $5.99 chicken burrito special
  • Tuesday: $1.60 tacos
  • Wednesday: $2 margaritas all day and $5.99 combo plates
  • Thursday: $5.99 ground beef nacho special

Shakespeare’s Pizza

Location: 225 S. Ninth St.

Discounts:

  • Five toppings for the price of four (dependent on pizza size)
  • 10% off eight or more large pizzas

Subway

Location: 308 S. Ninth St.

Discounts:

  • Free cookie with the purchase of guacamole, extra cheese or protein
  • Six-inch sub of the day with chips and a drink for $7.90

Dunkin’ Donuts

Location: 821 Elm St.

Discount: $2 medium lattes and capuccinos everyday from 2 to 6 p.m.

