By Lauren Tronstad
Returning students not living in residential halls were met with surprise this summer when they logged in to buy parking permits.
Returning students who decided to live on campus received priority parking this year. For others, only a few lots far from the center of campus were available.
“Residential Life has always had parking spaces for residents that are separate from spaces offered to off-campus students — this is not a new practice,” MU spokesperson Liz McCune said in an email.
She said parking on the core campus is always in high demand. Faculty, staff and graduate students tend to occupy a majority of garage spaces.
The Reactor lot and AV14B on Ashland Road near the Trowbridge Livestock Center were the only ones available after priority students purchased permits.
These distant commuter lots could well require additional time for a student morning commute. After parking, the students are likely to need bus transportation to get closer to campus. Either that, or it’s going to be a long walk.
A senior at MU, Kayla Ball, expressed the frustration she felt when she logged in to purchase on the morning seniors were scheduled to purchase their parking permits.
“The only options I had were the same I had my freshman year,” she said. “I’ve spent $75,000 here since freshman year, and I have never gotten better parking.”
She said she had hoped for better parking as an upperclassman. During her sophomore and junior years, she did not opt to purchase a permit because she was within walking distance to campus or could take a shuttle.
Ball was one of the freshman who was able to park near her residence hall during her first year. She received parking directly behind her residential hall, Schurz.
This year, regardless of where they live, freshmen did not have the option to purchase garage parking, McCune said.
Students have the ability to purchase permits anytime after their priority date but the options are more limited.
Permit lots have “plenty of space” and the Tiger Line shuttle is available to transport students from those lots 7 days a week for free.