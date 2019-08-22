By Chloe Khaw
Although under new managers, the 12th Roots N Blues N BBQ is returning to Columbia Sept. 27-29 at Stephens Lake Park.
Headliners are Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, John Prine, and Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals.
Jamie Varvaro, co-owner of Thumper Entertainment, which organizes the festival, said, “The three of us (new owners) will continue to honor the traditions of Roots N Blues N BBQ … but there is a fine line we like to walk between tradition and transformation.”
The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival is a Columbia celebration of two of the richest of Missouri’s richest traditions — music and food, according to its website.
This year, the three-day festival will feature 29 artists in its lineup.
Established in 2007, the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival was initially a free event that happened on the streets downtown. As the event expanded to a much bigger venue, it began to welcome more national and regional musicians, representing all genres of American roots music.
Varvaro said festivalgoers will see Billboard country superstar Maren Morris on Sept. 27 on the Missouri Lottery Stage. The 29-year-old American singer-songwriter had a break-out hit in 2016 with “My Church,” and she has since produced other hits like “The Middle” and “The Bones.”
Lukas Nelson, a co-songwriter and an inspiration behind the male protagonist in the movie “A Star is Born,” will perform ahead of Morris on Friday.
Harper plays a mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock music and is known for his guitar-playing skills. Isbell is a rock and country singer-songwriter who performs with his band, The 400 Unit.
Roots N Blues is more than just a music festival, however.
Each year, its visual art team takes on innovative art installations with color and light to accompany the sounds of country, blues, bluegrass and folk music, according to the festival’s blog.
Of course, the festival is also known for barbecue. Food vendors scattered around Stephens Lake Park will include the Jamaican Jerk Hut, Dickey’s BBQ and Grill-A-Brothers.
Roots N Blues went cashless for the first time in 2017 and will continue to do so this year. That means a wristband acts as a ticket and as a digital wallet to make purchases at the festival.
Varvaro said the changes made to the festival this year will be subtle.
“It’s not just one thing that sticks out, it’s about looking back at the weekend and being blown away,” she said. “And people will be blown away this year!”