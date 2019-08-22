By Tom Coulter
As has been tradition every preseason for the past decade or so in the SEC, football fans and pundits are looking around the conference asking themselves the same old question: Who can dethrone Alabama and Nick Saban?
The Crimson Tide, winners of four of the last five conference championships and two of the last four national championships, are the powerhouse of the SEC, yet more teams this year are poised as serious challengers to Alabama, which will be led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
But which team might actually do it?
Georgia is the clear first answer. After barely losing to the Crimson Tide in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, the Bulldogs came up short again last year, losing to Alabama in the SEC championship game.
The sting from those losses will provide extra motivation for the 12 starters returning for the Bulldogs and Head Coach Kirby Smart, who has done a terrific job recruiting the last few years.
While Georgia will likely be near the top of the SEC East division, other teams with championship aspirations are aiming to enter the College Football Playoff conversation.
Florida, which hasn’t won the conference title since 2008, finished last year strong, blowing out 14th-ranked Michigan in the Peach Bowl.
The Gators return several skill players on offense, but they will have to replace four of five offensive linemen. If those replacements are up for the task, they have a decent shot at taking down Georgia and making their first trip to the College Football Playoff.
In the SEC West, LSU is garnering a lot of attention. The Tigers return much of the talent that allow them to win ten-plus games for the first time since 2013.
Against the runts of the SEC like Arkansas (pun intended), LSU will dominate in the trenches, as the team keeps eight offensive linemen and eight defensive players with extensive experience on their depth chart.
However, the Tigers lost to Alabama 29-0 last year, and this season they’ll have to play them on the road. Given the harder schedules facing teams in the SEC West, LSU may take a tumble at some point. However, a victory in Tuscaloosa combined with just one slip-up would likely get them to Atlanta for the championship.
And what about Mizzou in all of this? The Tigers have an experienced quarterback in transfer Kelly Bryant, and they return an experience offensive line to back him up.
The Tigers could sneak into the title conversation because of their schedule. Mizzou likely won’t play a Top-25 team until their Nov. 9 faceoff with Georgia in Athens, and their two SEC West opponents, Arkansas and Ole Miss, are projected to be the worst in their division.
If the Tigers can make it to November with one or no losses, the back-to-back games against Georgia and Florida will define their season.
Of course, Mizzou also faces a challenge off the field: the NCAA has banned the team from postseason play. The university is appealing the decision, and a decision could come essentially any time this fall.
Regardless of whether the Tigers can play past November, a double digit-win season for this team a year after the departure of QB Drew Lock would be a massive development for Odom’s program.