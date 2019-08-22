By Galen Bacharier
Columbia is home to countless service organizations and non-profits that are always seeking volunteers to assist in their missions to serve the public.
Here are just a few available to you in the Columbia region. For a comprehensive list of service sites, programs and opportunities, check out MU’s online service database at muserves.missouri.edu or the city’s programs at como.gov/volunteer.
City of Refuge
Over 8,000 refugees call mid-Missouri home. City of Refuge aims to provide a variety of programs and services to those refugees, including basic needs training, mental health counseling, English and professional development classes.
The non-profit serves over 500 refugees a year, and its programs run on a two-year timeline, allowing those it serves to be able to get on their feet, acquainted, and comfortable in Columbia and its surrounding regions.
City of Refuge is always seeking volunteers to participate in their programs and services, assist at community events and sort donations. Fill out their volunteer application at cityofrefugecolumbia.org.
Education & Advocacy for the Deaf
DeafLEAD, short for Leadership through Education & Advocacy for the Deaf, provides 24-hour crisis management, interpretation, mental health and casework services and advocacy for those in the Midwest who are deaf or hard of hearing.
DeafLEAD is always looking for volunteers to help work on their crisis line weekly, or students to intern at the non-profit and work within the daily activities of the organization.
Find more information at deafinc.org/deaflead.
Center for Urban Agriculture
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture started as a small project in partnership with the student group Sustain Mizzou.
Now, it provides a variety of programs and services that allow Columbia residents to play a part in bringing organically grown food to families’ tables.
The organization hosts a number of community gardens, offers tours of their 1.3 acre Urban Farm, and gives residents the chance to start gardens of their own, eventually providing food pantries in the mid-Missouri region with organic food.
Visit CCUA’s website at columbiaurbanag.org to view their programming, grab your work boots, and get to gardening.
True North
True North advocates, supports and provides housing and services to those who have survived domestic and sexual violence.
What began as “The Shelter” when a group of MU grad students volunteered to assist survivors of rape is now a prominent Columbia’s service organization.
The organization runs a crisis hotline, helps with housing and counseling, holds support groups and runs an outreach program to educate the public on issues of domestic violence.
Volunteers, after attending one of five training sessions in September, can assist with children’s services, serve as hospital advocates or residential assistants and help with special projects.
Visit True North’s website at truenorthofcolumbia.org for more information on training and volunteering.