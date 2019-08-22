By Ingyun Jeong
A long line of students standing at the MU bookstore to buy textbooks forms at the beginning of each semester. Students usually spend from 30 minutes to an hour in the store waiting to buy textbooks.
Dale Sanders, the interim director for The Mizzou Store, has worked there for 15 years and gave students some tips for buying books fast at low prices.
He said it is most important to decide when to go to a bookstore and recommended avoiding buying books just before the beginning of the semester.
“We really start to get busier that week before classes,” Sanders said. “But then the weekend right before classes start is when it gets really busy and then we’ll stay busy for about a week at that point, and then it dies off pretty fast.”
He said if students showed up at 5 p.m. during the weekdays, the store would be pretty slow at that point. Student could come in, get their books and go check out. There is no line, so they could probably do it in 15 minutes, he said.
Sanders said that they have two programs that are designed to save students money and make it easier for students when they’re shopping.
The Earlybird program is a textbook reservation program designed for convenience. Through the program, bookstore staff will pull the student’s book list during the first week of August. Because the staff knows exactly what books the student needs, they pull books for the students, and a student can come to the store and pick them up .
“The Earlybird program was designed that hopefully they’re going to come in early and get those books,” Sanders said. “We start emailing them, ‘Your books are ready, come in and get them,’ with the hopes that they’ll come in early and get them and most do.”
“If they do that, usually there is little to no line and they are in and out quick,” he said.
He said using the Earlybird program is a way to save money as well as time. Since the store pulls those students’ books before they get busy, they always pull the cheapest option. They get the first option for used books.
“If we have 15 used books and 50 new books on a shelf, all of those used first for those students,” he said. “The students that come in later, there may not be a used option, and only new on the shelf. This is another benefit to their program.”
Sanders also recommended shopping and comparing prices on The Mizzou Store website. Students can go to the website and enter their courses, and it will show the books that are required or optional for that class.
Students click on the book, and then it will show the store’s price. But there are also online competitors’ prices as well, such as eBay and Amazon .
“If there is somebody that is cheaper than us, they can order it from that company right through our website,” Sanders said. “It allows them to compare our pricing with our competitors without having to go around one at a time.”