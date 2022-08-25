The MU campus will be undergoing three major construction projects this school year, in addition to several smaller projects. A new indoor football practice facility, children’s hospital and veterinary medicine diagnostic laboratory will be ongoing throughout the year.
Ongoing projectsFootball Indoor Practice Facility
- Scheduled for completion in summer 2023
- Cost: $33 million
An indoor practice facility for the MU football team is to be built adjacent to Memorial Stadium, said Associate Director of the MU News Bureau Uriah Orland. It will be an 86,400-gross-square-foot building that will house a full-size football field, as well as a lobby and viewing area, storage area and an elevator. The facility will be temperature-controlled for football practice and events throughout the year, Orland said.
Children’s Hospital
- Scheduled for completion in spring 2024
- Cost: $232 million
- The Children’s Hospital Facility will have seven-stories, plus basement and mechanical penthouse in 324,445 square feet, Orland said. The building is being constructed on the east side of the Patient Care Tower, extends to Hitt Street on the east and the existing Patient & Visitor Parking Structure on the south. It will have “contiguous floors to the Patient Care Tower, which will include separate program elements for supporting Women’s and Children’s Hospital consolidation,” he said.
Upcoming projectVeterinary Medicine Diagnostic Laboratory
- Construction will begin in September
- Scheduled for completion in spring 2024
- Cost: $30 million
- A 33,600-square-foot addition will be added to the east of the existing Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory Building. The two-story building will include veterinary research laboratory space with a Level 3 Biosafety Lab, Necroscopy, Bacteriology and Serology.
Parking and infrastructure Service Drive south of McKee Hall
A new sidewalk on the south side of McKee Hall is expected to be finished by Aug. 21. Underground utility work on Hitt Street will be completed by Sept. 15.
Conley Avenue Parking Structure
- Periodic space closures for stairwell repairs, which limits parking spaces and stairwell access. Scheduled for completion in early September.