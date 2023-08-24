From left, Courtney Sparks, Paige Stark, Riley Howell and Ness Montgomery watch the Venture Out instructor climb up the first challenge of the Odyssey high ropes course on July 31 at Venture Out. The participants learned about proper safety practices on the course such as the green, yellow and red system. Green meant feeling comfortable, yellow meant feeling slightly uncomfortable and red meant not comfortable at all. Instructors checked in with each participant throughout to course to see how they were feeling.
From left, Mary Keune, Riley Howell, Courtney Sparks and Garrett Seal make their way across the first level of the Odyssey high ropes course on July 31 at Venture Out. Rain made the course slippery and added an extra set of challenges for the participants.
Helmets and harnesses sit in preparation for the Brookfield FFA officer team on July 31 at Venture Out. The team participated in team-building activities before taking on the Odyssey high ropes course.
Jessica Dobrzenski, an agriculture educator, brought her 2023-24 FFA officer team to Venture Out from Brookfield. She wanted to “get the year started off right” with team-building experience and bonding time at Venture Out’s high ropes course.
“At the beginning, I would have never, never, ever trusted them with my life going through that stuff with them,” said student Lanie Hill. “And, at the end, I was like, OK.”
Health and Higher Education reporter, fall 2023. Studying journalism with minors in political science and leadership and public service with a certificate in multicultural studies. Reach me at erlwqn@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
