Jessica Dobrzenski, an agriculture educator, brought her 2023-24 FFA officer team to Venture Out from Brookfield. She wanted to “get the year started off right” with team-building experience and bonding time at Venture Out’s high ropes course.

“At the beginning, I would have never, never, ever trusted them with my life going through that stuff with them,” said student Lanie Hill. “And, at the end, I was like, OK.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Health and Higher Education reporter, fall 2023. Studying journalism with minors in political science and leadership and public service with a certificate in multicultural studies. Reach me at erlwqn@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.