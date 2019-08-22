By Quinn Malloy
The rivalry between the University of Missouri and University of Kansas was the stuff of legend.
For over 100 years, athletic programs from the two schools met annually in a bitter battle for bragging rights. Many believe the animosity between the two Midwestern flagship universities harkens back to the 1850s, when border skirmishes between citizens of the two states claimed the lives of many.
Annual meetings between the rivals came to a close in 2012, when the University of Missouri transferred to the Southeastern Conference, or SEC. Narrative-weaving journalists sprung into action, quickly identifying the University of Arkansas as Missouri’s natural new rival.
But has there been a history of hostility between the two schools?
Well, not really.
The two football programs met a grand total of five times prior to MU’s move to the SEC. Two of those meetings — 2003 and 2008 — were bowl games. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers in the 2003 Independence Bowl; the Tigers defeated the Razorbacks in the 2008 Cotton Bowl. The games weren’t particularly close, and the length of time between them further stymied the build-up of bad blood.
Things have picked up a bit since the SEC move, though.
The day after Thanksgiving 2014, the Razorbacks came into Columbia hoping to stall the #17 Tigers’ march towards an SEC East title. Missouri, 10-2, was having an exceptional season under Gary Pinkel and sophomore quarterback Maty Mauk. Hopes of clinching the SEC East title were waning for fans at Faurot Field when the Tigers trailed Arkansas 14-6 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Missouri would rally, though, scoring on a Maty Mauk touchdown pass and Marcus Murphy touchdown run. The Tigers won 21-14, and clinched the SEC East title in front of their home fans.
Rivalries are built on meaningful moments, and the title-clinching game in 2014 will have to be the first of many such moments if the Battle Line Rivalry is going to grow into something special.
Missouri-Arkansas may never match Missouri-Kansas in terms of intensity, but as the football teams prepare for the 2019 season, there is more reason than ever to tune in and watch the development of Missouri’s fledgling-but-fascinating SEC rivalry.