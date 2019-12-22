Throughout this past year, my team at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital has achieved several significant accomplishments and I am grateful for their service to our nation’s heroes. Our mission at Truman VA is to honor our Veterans by providing state-of-the-art care that improves their health and well-being. As part of the largest, most comprehensive health care system in the United States, we have the capability of truly making a difference in the lives of those we serve. It’s a special responsibility I am thankful my team chooses to shoulder each day.
Recently we received notice that Truman VA once again has been ranked No. 1 nationally by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) All Employee Survey. This is the third consecutive year Truman VA has been ranked No. 1 throughout VA by employees. I feel that a big part of our success as a medical destination for so many Veterans — 39,397 in 2019 — is the satisfaction each staff member has in being part of Truman VA.
About this time last year, Truman VA became the first VA facility to complete the National Center for Patient Safety’s (NCPS) “Hospital of the Future” project. The three-year project was developed to make patient care safer and more efficient. The NCPS chose to partner with Truman VA because we are considered leaders in VA’s core values of integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence.
Since then, Truman VA has developed a two-day program held each month right here in Columbia. Our High Reliability Organization (HRO) Academy provides an opportunity for leaders throughout VA to engage with our staff in activities such as clinical team training huddles, patient safety forums, GEMBA board presentations and more. Our program also allows us to share and receive information on high reliability with others in VA, so that we can develop nationwide best practices to enhance the services we provide our Veterans.
Our success as an HRO in large part is due to the modernization of our facilities and services. This past January, Truman VA opened a new community-based outpatient clinic in Jefferson City. The new, larger facility accommodates not only additional Primary Care, but also Behavioral Health, Podiatry, Optometry, Telehealth, and Laboratory services.
Another modernization project currently underway is the Ambulatory Care Addition. The new addition will expand ambulatory and dental care services by adding a third floor to the northwest side of the hospital. The addition is a two-phase project that will result in 15 dental treatment rooms, 18 examination rooms and 14 hematology/oncology infusion bays. Phase one was completed in FY19 at a cost of $9.1 million. Phase two currently is underway and will be completed at a cost of approximately $1.5 million.
Our most recent facility enhancement is the completion of our parking garage expansion project. The opening of our newly expanded garage has been highly anticipated by both our Veterans and staff. The expansion project added 684 new parking spaces to our campus. In addition to increased parking for our Veterans, all Truman VA staff now have access to park on-site as well.
As an academic health center, Truman VA offers many specialty services to Veterans throughout the state and beyond, with examples that include immediate sequential bilateral cataract surgery and transaortic valve replacement. However, one leading-edge approach that we use daily to deliver care is our individualized Whole Health coaching program.
Whole Health is a way to provide care that is centered around what matters to the Veteran instead of what is the matter with the Veteran. It’s a deviation from sick care to well-being care using a personal health inventory to assist each Veteran focus on a more proactive, healthier lifestyle.
Truman VA was one of the first medical centers in VA to implement a Whole Health program by pairing our Veterans with individual Whole Health coaches. The program allows our teams to get to know each Veteran as an individual before developing personalized health plans based on values, needs and goals.
At Truman VA, we also offer Whole Health-related programs for our Veterans to include yoga, tai chi, guided meditation and more. I highly encourage any Veteran who hasn’t taken advantage of our Whole Health programing to do so. Once you do, I think you will be pleased with the improvement to your quality of life.
Additionally, I would like to take this opportunity to invite our Veterans who aren’t already enrolled to call us at (573) 814-6535 to find out if you qualify for VA health care. We are humbled by and grateful for your service. Let us provide you with the level of care that you deserve.
As we approach a new year, I look forward to new successes with the best team in VA.