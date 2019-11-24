Mark and Carol Stevenson have generously let Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture (CCUA) call their property on Smith and Fay home for the last 10 growing seasons.
With their support, this once vacant space has been transformed into the beloved “Urban Farm”; a vibrant education-focused, veggie-producing pocket of our city.
In many ways, Mark and Carol Stevenson are the unsung heroes of CCUA.
As owners of these 1.3-acres, Mark and Carol provide the foundation for CCUA’s gardening and educational programs that take place onsite and throughout the community. This land has been vital to the success of CCUA.
Their commitment has enabled CCUA to donate around 17,000 pounds of produce each year to Columbia food pantries, teach thousands of kids, and train the next generation of farmers and gardeners.
At a recent Veterans Day ceremony, Mark and Carol presented their land to be home to the Veterans Urban Farm Program; a program allowing CCUA and Truman VA to work together to benefit the community and local veterans.
CCUA’s collaboration with Truman VA on this program will start in the spring of 2020.
CCUA is grateful to Mark and Carol for being amazing supporters of urban agriculture over the past 10 years!
Support CCUA by donating to CoMoGives, December 1st through 31st, at CoMoGives.com. CoMoGives is an annual online fundraiser that supports 138 high impact nonprofits in Columbia and Mid- Missouri.