Veterans, join us TODAY for a special Veteran’s Day celebration 11am-1pm at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm, located at 1209 Smith Street, Columbia, MO 65201.
Free lunch is available for Veterans and is being catered by Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company.
The biscuit truck will not be open to the public during this event. Meals will be provided to go by your choice of drive thru or carry out.
Come learn about the Veteran Urban Farm and how the Veteran Community can get involved.
Mark and Carol Stevenson have generously let Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) call their property, at the corner of Smith and Fay, home for the last 11 growing seasons.
Last Veterans Day, Mark and Carol presented their land to be home to the Veterans Urban Farm; a program allowing CCUA and Truman VA to work together to benefit the community and local Veterans.
In many ways, the Stevensons are the unsung heroes of the Veterans Urban Farm.
As owners of these 1.3-acres, Mark and Carol provide the foundation for the Veterans Urban Farm to be a sanctuary for Veterans.
CCUA is grateful to Mark and Carol for being amazing supporters of urban agriculture and Veterans.