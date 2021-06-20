Within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital is known as a leader in high reliability for consistently delivering exceptional health care. Like other complex, high-stakes industries ― such as commercial aviation ― health care must be innovative as well as safety-driven. Therefore, as an organization, we strive to develop and then implement strategies that consistently produce excellent results.
There are five strategies we employ when delivering health care that allow us to achieve organizational excellence through high reliability. These strategies include:
- Sensitivity to operations
- Reluctance to simplify
- Preoccupation with failure
- Deference to expertise
- Commitment to resilience
Sensitivity to operations simply means that all staff, not just leadership, maintain constant situational awareness about what works and what doesn’t within our health system. In a high reliability organization, each employee must understand how their processes and systems affect not only their own work area, but also the health system as a whole. Leadership rounding and monthly employee safety forums are examples of how we create a dialogue that always is open to discussion. If an employee feels that something isn’t being done right, we want to know about it.
High reliability organizations do try to simplify procedures to improve patient care. However, they also are reluctant to accept simple explanations for issues that negatively affect outcomes. When there is reluctance to simplify a response, we tend to dig deeper to find the real source of a particular problem.
No matter what role they play, every employee in a high reliability organization should view their operations with a critical eye and try to anticipate potential adverse issues. Being preoccupied with failure is a critical strategy for delivering safety-driven care. Truman VA’s simulation center is an important tool that is used to minimize potential risks. Our mobile team of educators use advanced technology and scenarios to simulate unexpected situations away from actual patient care but in the same environment to avoid process breakdowns.
Having a team that defers decision-making to individuals with expert knowledge ― regardless of their status within the organization ― is another important feature of a high reliability organization. Boots on the ground subject matter experts are essential for urgent situational assessments and responses.
An organization that is committed to resilience is one that is able to achieve balance between making sense of an unexpected but emerging situation, coping with the issue through critical thinking processes, and then integrating the solution into standard work to prevent it from occurring in the future.
In addition to achieving organizational excellence, Truman VA also focuses on improving the services we currently provide and adding new patient care resources that benefit the Veterans we serve. Truman VA recently recruited a new obstetrics and gynecology physician, Katie Welch, MD, to establish the medical center’s first obstetrics and gynecology department. Dr. Welch also serves as the hospital’s Women’s Health Medical Director.
During the most critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic, when it was necessary to limit in-person patient care, Truman VA used VA Video Connect to provide health services for Veterans in an easy and secure manner. When the COVID outbreak first began, Truman VA already had this technology in place. Through use of a computer, tablet or mobile device connected to the Internet, providers were able to continue to deliver personal, quality care to the Veterans we serve.
Infrastructure is an important feature of delivering highly reliable, state-of-the-art Veteran care. Truman VA recently became the first medical center in mid-Missouri, as well as the first in VA’s Heartland Network, to perform a bronchial thermoplasty for the treatment of severe and persistent asthma. The new catheter-based intervention reduces the amount of smooth muscle in the airways and improves breathing capacity.
Truman VA also recently became the first medical facility in Missouri to acquire an Ion robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung procedures. The medical center also just acquired a da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical system for treating hernia, prostate and kidney issues.
Construction also is an important aspect of infrastructure. Just this month, Truman VA celebrated the completion of a new state-of-the-art Progressive Care Unit. The new unit gives providers the latest technology for monitoring and assessing acutely ill Veterans in an environment that is designed for this patient population.
Truman VA also is in the process of building a new stand-alone Community Living Center for our long-term, nursing facility patients. Our rural Veterans also will benefit from two new Community-Based Outpatient Clinics that will be located in Sedalia and Camdenton, Missouri.
At Truman VA, our No. 1 priority is providing our nation’s heroes with the care they deserve. If you are a Veteran and want to know if you qualify for VA health care, call (573) 814-6535.