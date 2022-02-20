At Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, we are proud to serve our nation’s heroes and we always look for ways to improve the care we provide. One way we do this is to keep our Veterans and their families as informed as possible.
Veterans sometimes tell us they were unaware of a particular service that we offer, or that a process for receiving a service has changed. Below are just a few of the services we provide that Veterans may want to learn more about.
Did you know that Veterans who qualify for VA care can connect with their health providers through real-time virtual appointments? VA Video Connect allows Veterans to meet with their care teams quickly and easily through a secure and private video connection using their smartphone, home computer or tablet with internet connection.
Some examples of why a Veteran may decide to use VA Video Connect include:
• You prefer to receive your care from home or another location. We had one Veteran complete his health care appointment while camping!
• You find that getting to your VA health facility is difficult or time-consuming.
• You are too busy to attend in-person appointments regularly.
• You need to see a VA specialist who is not located near you.
Getting started with VA Video Connect is easy. First, have a conversation with your VA health provider to make sure that telehealth is a good fit and will meet your care needs. If you wish to use a smartphone, download the free VA Video Connect app through the App Store if you have an Apple device. Android devices do not require an app. If you would like to test your mobile device prior to your appointment, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Once you make an appointment to meet with your VA provider through VA Video Connect, you will receive an email notification from VA with instructions. On the date and a few minutes before your scheduled appointment, open VA Video Connect by clicking on the appointment link included in the email you received. VA Video Connect opens automatically in a web browser on Windows, macOS, and Android devices after clicking the link.
If you do not have a device to access VA Video Connect, talk to your health provider about possibly receiving a VA-provided device.
The process for submitting a beneficiary travel reimbursement request recently has changed. On Feb. 18, 2022, Truman VA discontinued the use of stand-alone, in-house kiosks. In their place, eligible Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries now use VA’s online portal known as the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS).
Like VA Video Connect, BTSSS is accessed through a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or home computer. The new system allows eligible Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries the ability to submit claims 24/7, 365 days a year from anywhere and at any time. It also allows users to electronically track the status of a claim request.
Before logging on for the first time, a DS Logon account issued by the Department of Defense (DoD) is required. A DS Logon is a form of identification that enables Veterans and caregivers to access VA and DoD sites with one username and password. Veterans also may log on using a VA Personal Identity Verification (PIV) card or “ID.me,” another simple method that requires only an email address and password to confirm identity.
To submit a travel-related claim, visit eauth.va.gov/accessva/, select the description that best identifies you (such as, “I am a Veteran” or “I am a Family Member”), and then choose “Veteran Travel Claim Entry.” If you don’t already have a DS Logon or other secure VA partner, such as those listed above, you can register for one on this site.
For one-on-one assistance, or for more information about BTSSS, please contact Truman VA’s Beneficiary Travel team by calling (573) 814-6215.
Finally, one of the most common concerns we receive from our Veterans is the delivery of mailed prescription medications. Throughout VA, we utilize a mail order system to conveniently deliver medications to the doorsteps of our Veterans. Prescriptions usually arrive within three to five days, and Veterans should request refillable orders at least 10 days before they are needed. However, Veterans should take into consideration COVID-related delays as they relate to the shipping industry.
In any event, we highly encourage our Veterans to request a refill as soon as they receive their initial order. In other words, there isn’t a need for a Veteran to wait until he or she only has a 10-day supply of medication left before requesting a refill. By immediately ordering refillable prescriptions, delays in delivery are prevented.
Additionally, Veterans who sign up for My HealtheVet can refill their VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize their medications online. To learn more about My HealtheVet, visit www.myhealth.va.gov, or call us at Truman VA by dialing (573) 814-6000.
Truman VA is committed to excellent patient care, education, and research. To find out if you are eligible for VA health care, call (573) 814-6535.