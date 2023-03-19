More than 50 years ago, Bob Jones was not the successful dentist or talented artist he is today. He was a 19-year-old plucked from college by the draft after dropping a calculus class. Instead of solving mathematical equations he was serving as a combat medic with the 101st Airborne in Vietnam.
“We were up by the demilitarized zone, near Hue,” Jones said. “It was a very bad place. They dug holes in the ground and put our tents over them because we were getting mortars and rockets a couple of times a night. It was a place where you slept with your boots on and your helmet and rifle next to you.”
However, late one evening Jones made the decision to leave his hole without his boots, helmet, or rifle and was caught out in the open during an unexpected large-scale attack.
Jones described the chaos, fear, and devotion to duty he experienced that night. The enemy throwing satchel charges into tents, Americans being wounded and killed, and the crackle of a radio with a request from a beleaguered outpost for more ammunition. Without thinking, Jones grabbed an ammo can and jumped into the passenger seat of a jeep. Just as quickly, someone pulled him from the vehicle as it lurched in the direction of the outpost. The unknown person yelled at Jones that he wasn’t going anywhere without boots or a helmet. And then, just as quickly, that person was gone. The next day, Jones learned the jeep and its driver had taken a direct hit. The men in the outpost also were dead.
When Jones rotated home from Vietnam, he went from a combat zone to a college campus in just three short days. As difficult as that transition must have been, his newfound determination to succeed helped create opportunities he didn’t have before.
“We were not well-received when we came home,” Jones said about those who served during the Vietnam War. “However, because of my military experiences I matured and became very confident. I don’t feel that those experiences made me a different person, but rather kind of showed me who I was. I wasn’t intimidated by anything. I would take the initiative to make things happen and I was willing to fight for the life I wanted.”
Using the G.I. Bill, Jones excelled in college and graduated with an A average. Because he also received dental training during his military service, he applied to the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry and eventually earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine. He then purchased a practice in Hannibal and spent the next 20 years there before moving to Columbia.
During his postwar years he also renewed his passion for art.
“I’ve been interested in art for as long as I can remember,” Jones said. “I paint, sculpt, and work with stained glass. Often, I focus on my work so much that I lose track of time, so it’s a good place for me to be. It also keeps me from having intrusive thoughts. Once I enrolled in VA health care, I learned about Truman VA’s local creative arts competition and decided to submit a sculpture of my grandfather that I was working on.”
Jones not only took first place at Truman VA, but also was selected to attend this year’s 42nd annual National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival, which will be held from April 10 through April 17 at the Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, located at 1315 Chestnut St., in St. Louis. Jones’ metalwork sculpture, “Courage Within a Gentle Heart,” will be displayed at the museum for the entire month of April.
“We are so proud of Mr. Jones and the fact that he will represent our Veterans,” said Natalie Akins, ATR, LPC, a creative arts therapist at Truman VA. “We’re also excited that this year’s national festival will be held in St. Louis. The museum is close enough for mid-Missourians to have an opportunity to attend, and the artwork will be displayed throughout April at no charge to the public.”
The national festival showcases the artistic achievements of Veterans from across the country. Participants have the opportunity to submit their art in more than 50 categories that include painting, sculpting, writing, performing arts, and more. Workshops utilizing the talents of local community artists also will be offered to participants and staff during the national festival week.
Today, Jones reflects back on his military service with a sense of pride and appreciates the benefits he receives through VA.
“Checking to see if you are eligible to enroll in VA health care is something every Veteran should do,” Jones said. “The care is first class, and it is delivered in a welcoming environment. I’m so glad I finally decided to look into it and enroll. Plus, you get to be around other Veterans.”
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, signed into law in 2017, designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The staff and volunteers at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital would like to take this opportunity to thank the men and women who served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War for their dedication and service. Welcome home!
If you are a woman Veteran and you are interested in enrolling in VA health care, please call (573) 814-6535. At Truman VA, we appreciate your military service, and we want to provide you with comprehensive, state-of-the-art care. As a military Veteran, you belong at VA!