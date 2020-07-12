Samuel Sutton is the assistant manager of the Veterans Urban Farm in Columbia, Missouri. A United States Navy Veteran, Sutton describes his work on the farm as “a feeling of freedom,” and one that provides him with an opportunity to both share and receive support.
“I already had worked with the Veterans Urban Farm manager as part of Truman VA’s Compensated Work Therapy Program,” Sutton said. “So, when the position of assistant manager of the farm opened, I jumped at the chance. The VA’s CWT program definitely is therapeutic in nature, but it also provides Veterans with an opportunity to reintegrate back into the work force.”
Truman VA’s CWT Program is a clinical vocational rehabilitation tool that supports Veterans who, for any number of reasons, experience barriers securing and maintaining community-based competitive employment. All VA medical centers offer a CWT program. However, Truman VA’s Veteran Urban Farm is the result of a highly unique collaboration with the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA).
“We’re an educational not-for-profit that teaches individuals how to grow vegetables and encourages everyone to live a healthier lifestyle through hands-on gardening activities,” said Carrie Hargrove, operations director for the CCUA. “Our collaboration with Truman VA began last year. We knew we were outgrowing this particular one-point-three-acre site, so we were looking for a partner to use this space and at the same time encourage others to garden.”
Truman VA and the CCUA announced the three-year pilot project this past Nov. 11, on Veterans Day.
“This spring was our project kickoff,” Hargrove said. “However, because of COVID-19 we’ve been more cautious with expanding the program. That said, we are starting to work with Truman VA’s MOVE! Weight Loss Program, their Whole Health Program and the Healthy Teaching Kitchen to get participants out here on the farm. We also envision other activities that will benefit Veterans. Perhaps their tai chi program can offer classes out here in an outdoor environment. The farm also could provide a space for meditative walking, while at the same time Veterans can taste herbs. I’m really looking forward to that kind of innovative programming.”
“Our mission is to honor our Veterans by providing state-of-the-art care that improves their health and wellbeing,” said Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, medical center director of Truman VA. “Community partnerships such as this are vital to our success. Truman VA isn’t just a Veterans hospital that happens to be in Columbia. We are part of this community, and we are very pleased and excited that the CCUA and the Stevenson’s chose us to be stewards of this wonderful space.”
“We love the work that the CCUA does in our community,” said Mark Stevenson, landowner of the site that now is the Veterans Urban Farm. “Carol and I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Truman VA. I feel that it really will enhance the lives of our Veterans and improve their mental and physical health.”
The Stevenson’s not only own the site at 1209 Smith St., where the Veterans Urban Farm is located, but also six other community gardens throughout Columbia.
“The main purpose of the project is to provide Veteran services at an off-site, outdoor location,” said Heather Brown, strategic partnership officer at Truman VA. Brown was instrumental in developing the concept of an urban farm specifically for Veterans.
“The less formal space offers a different atmosphere for VA programming,” Brown said. “Because the space is a working farm, fresh and healthy food options further contribute to the wellbeing of the Veterans it serves.”
Sutton couldn’t agree more.
“This farm is so unique and rewarding,” Sutton said. “I hope it catches on at other VA facilities across the country so that other Veterans can benefit from it as I have.”
Overall funding for the project comes from a Missouri Foundation for Health grant, as well as donations from Veterans United Foundation and MFA Oil. Additional funding, such as proceeds from a Veterans Farmer’s Market held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday on the first floor of Truman VA’s parking garage, helps to fully fund the project for the entire three-year pilot period.