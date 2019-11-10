The term “caregiver” is a word that means something different to everyone. However, providing full-time care for someone with severe physical, emotional and behavioral injuries is a challenge most of us will never face or understand. Columbia resident Barb Webb, the mother and caregiver of a two-tour U.S. Army Veteran injured from a gunshot wound, knows firsthand the meaning of that level of commitment.
Barb’s journey as a caregiver began while her son still was being cared for in an intensive care unit. For 32 days, she never left his side. To pass the time, she read out loud to him. However, her son’s first words in response to the care she provided was different than she expected. Instead of thanking her, he cursed at her — a direct result of the traumatic brain injury he sustained from the gunshot wound. It was then that Barb knew she would do whatever it took to help her son recover.
After his discharge from medical care, Barb’s son spent another 30 days at Rusk Rehabilitation Center in Columbia. Eventually, Barb was able to bring her son home. However, once she became his full-time care provider, she realized the difficult road that lay before her. Her efforts were not day-to-day or week-to-week. They could only be described as minute-by-minute.
As a full-time caregiver, she considers those first two years a time of learning — for both her and her son. Barb’s new role required her to quit her job to focus on her son’s needs. However, the loss of income strained her family’s financial situation. Barb credits her support system of church, family and friends with helping her make it through those extremely difficult first years.
Barb knew that she wanted to advocate for her son and provide him with the best care possible. That’s when she reached out to resource specialists at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. Her team soon expanded to include Truman VA’s Caregiver Support Program, the Patient-Aligned Care Team (PACT) from the hospital’s Silver Clinic, the Transition and Care Management Program coordinator, the hospital’s low-vision team and coordinators from the facility’s Recreation Therapy service.
Support from Truman VA was just what Barb needed. Both she and her son were exhausted, dazed and didn’t even know enough at first to ask questions. Now, Barb feels the support she gets from Truman VA makes providing care for her son easier. However, as a full-time caregiver, life is never easy.
“I stay on top of everything,” Barb said. “Organization is key. I keep all my son’s paperwork in order and consider my approach and attitude toward others.”
Barb highly recommends to any caregiver she encounters that keeping busy is very important. She keeps her son involved in several different types of activities to include skiing, pottery and horseback riding — anything he is willing to try. Above all, she wants their world to be as normal as possible.
Life as a full-time caregiver is demanding. Barb doesn’t get good, solid rest because in her mind, she always wonders if she is doing all that she can for her son. She wants him to be as independent and self-sufficient as possible, both physically and emotionally.
Recently, for the first time in three years, Barb treated herself to a haircut at a salon. Caregivers go through more than they will ever say. They give up a lot, and rarely complain or have time for themselves. They get sick and emotionally worn down. It’s a lot for one person to handle, and no one will ever know what it’s like until they have experienced it personally.
Each November, VA facilities across the country honor and remember caregivers like Barb as part of National Family Caregivers Month.