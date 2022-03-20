When the field artillery unit Margaret Corbin was serving with came under fire, she refused to quit her post ― even after most of the gun crew were killed. The devastating barrage she continued to deliver against enemy positions was so accurate that her field piece was targeted for destruction. The last gun to cease firing, she eventually was found near death with three bullet wounds. She also had been hit by shrapnel in her chest, jaw, and arm, which nearly was severed.
Since 9/11, more than 300,000 women have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 9,000 have earned Combat Action Badges. Corbin’s story wouldn’t be out of place in either theater of war. However, amazingly, her act of immense bravery occurred more than 245 years ago during the American Revolutionary War.
Even before the original 13 colonies declared independence, women have put themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedom. During the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, many women marched with their husbands and fathers, providing services that included laundry, cooking, and caring for the wounded. However, others actively served in combat.
In 1775, Corbin, like many women of her generation, joined her husband after he enlisted in the Continental Army. On Nov. 16, 1776, while stationed at Fort Washington on Manhattan Island, New York, Corbin helped her husband and his team of artillerymen fire on a group of attacking Hessian mercenaries who were fighting for the British. Instead of retreating when her husband and most of his team were killed, Corbin took over firing the cannon.
After her recovery, Corbin served in an invalid regiment at West Point, providing aid to the wounded until her discharge in 1783. Eventually, she was awarded a lifelong pension. It was the first time our government officially recognized a woman for serving in the military.
Throughout our nation’s history, women like Corbin have fought to serve in the same capacity as men. In both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, there have been numerous examples of women who disguised themselves as men to fight on the front lines. Others acted as spies or provided battlefield medical care. Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross, provided nursing care and supplies to soldiers during the Civil War. When that conflict ended, she opened the Office of Missing Soldiers and helped reunite more than 20,000 servicemen with their families.
From World War I to Operation Desert Storm, women have joined every available branch of the U.S. military. Although they were not permitted to serve in combat, their duties often brought them close to the front lines and sometimes into active fighting.
As a flight surgeon with the 229th Attack Helicopter Regiment, then-Major Rhonda Cornum was shot down while on a search and rescue mission. She suffered two broken arms, a broken finger, and a gunshot wound to the shoulder, among other injuries. Immediately after her helicopter crashed, she was captured by Iraqi military forces. She survived the war and in 2012, she retired from the U.S. Army as a brigadier general.
Today, women make up approximately 16 percent of the U.S. armed forces. Women lead Marine Corps platoons, they command air wings and combat vessels, and serve in different Army units ― to include the field artillery, just like Corbin.
Each year, the month of March is dedicated to remembering and reflecting on the contributions women have made to U.S. history. At Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, we often say, “every day is Veterans Day.” So, while we use this month to celebrate all women, we specifically honor the service and sacrifice of our women Veterans.
At Truman VA, we provide health services to more than 3,000 women Veterans each year. That number continues to grow as more women learn about the quality and comprehensiveness of the care we provide.
For women Veterans who qualify for VA health benefits, we offer a full range of services that include gynecology, pelvic floor therapy, and much more. In addition to primary care, Truman VA has a dedicated women Veterans program manager, a women Veterans health director, a women’s behavioral health champion, a women’s primary care champion, a gynecologist, a pelvic floor therapist, and a maternity/mammogram coordinator – for a total of 51 designated women health care providers.
If you are a woman Veteran and you are interested in learning more about what Truman VA has to offer you, please call us at (573) 814-6535. In honor of Women’s History Month and for your devotion to our nation, we thank you for your service!