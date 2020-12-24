On the eve of Christmas 2020, I would like to share a message of gratitude and hope with our Veterans, their loved ones and our mid-Missouri community. The cloud of COVID-19 has hung over us all these past 12 months ― starting with the initial news of this terrible disease back in December 2019 and continuing until now. However, throughout this global pandemic I have appreciated your support.
Since last January, even before COVID-19 hit our country, our source experts and leaders have routinely gathered to develop strategies to keep our Veterans, staff and community safe. I have an outstanding team here at Truman VA. As medical center director, I see them working on current issues and trying to calculate what’s next each and every day with determination and a level of commitment that is second to none.
Although we’ve had little relief these past many months, there now is hope! Last week, Truman VA became one of the first 37 VA hospitals in the country to receive and begin administering a COVID-19 vaccine to Veterans and staff. Truman VA and the other initial sites were chosen because we have the ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and to store the vaccine at an extremely cold temperature.
I cannot tell you how proud I am that we were one of the initial sites to be chosen for this historic public health effort. While implementation of VA’s COVID-19 vaccine program began with a limited supply, a general implementation phase will begin when increased supplies are available. Therefore, I ask for your continued support as we work to deliver this lifesaving measure. We are committed to making sure that all Veterans who receive VA care, as well as our employees, ultimately are offered the vaccine.
I know that some of you have concerns about being vaccinated against COVID-19, and your concerns are understandable. However, I hope that you will take into consideration these facts ― vaccines protect you, they have the ability to completely eradicate viruses and they save millions of lives.
Before the mid-20th century, diseases such as whooping cough, polio and measles infected hundreds of thousands of Americans, and thousands died every year as a result. For example, diphtheria, once a major cause of illness and death among children, claimed the lives of more than 15,000 U.S. citizens in 1921.
Those of us of a certain age have heard stories from our grandparents about the fear they had concerning epidemics. How they lost siblings to diseases that many people today have never heard of. Ask your child or grandchild if they’ve ever heard of diphtheria and see what they say. This is the power of vaccines.
Unfortunately, there is misinformation about vaccines making the rounds, especially on social media. However, with respect to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that VA currently uses, these negative comments are inaccurate. The vaccine will not change your DNA, nor does it contain heavy metals. It is a safe, effective way to protect you and your loved ones from a deadly disease.
Like any vaccine, there is a chance of mild, short-term side effects, such as chills or soreness at the injection site. Also true is the fact that the vaccine was produced in record time. However, it’s rapid development can be traced to several factors that include worldwide cooperation, substantial funding and technological advancements.
I encourage anyone with questions or concerns about the vaccine to have a discussion with their health care provider. Get scientific facts first before making any decision. Only then will you fully understand why a dedicated vaccine offers you and your loved ones the best protection.
We don’t know what percentage of the population will need to be vaccinated before we can return to a pre-COVID way of life. However, we do know that widespread vaccinations will be part of the equation. After all, a vaccine is only effective if people are willing to receive it.
Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, is a U.S. Army Veteran and Medical Center Director of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.