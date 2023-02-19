Veteran Population
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient health services to Veterans from 43 counties in Missouri, as well as Pike County, Illinois. Each year, approximately 40,000 Veterans receive services at Truman VA to include primary care, medical and surgical specialties, behavioral health, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy services, and more. Truman VA also has eight community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) located in Camdenton, Jefferson City, Kirksville, Marshfield, Mexico, Sedalia, St. James, and Waynesville.
Nationally, the number of women Veterans using VA health services has tripled since 2001, growing from 159,810 to over 550,000 today. In fact, women make up 30 percent of all new Veterans Health Administration patients. Here in mid-Missouri, of the 40,000 Veterans who receive care at Truman VA, approximately 3,500 are women.
Anticipated Demand Based on Women Veteran Enrollment
National projections estimate the number of women Veterans will keep growing over the next twenty years. Therefore, Truman VA continues to expand resources to accommodate the demand for additional health services.
However, although more women Veterans are choosing to receive VA care, only about 44 percent of this demographic currently are enrolled. A major reason that women Veterans do not receive VA health care is because they are unaware of the women-specific health services available to them through the Veterans Health Administration.
Women Health Services at Truman VA
Truman VA provides women Veterans with comprehensive health services that are structured specifically for them. The women’s care team includes a women’s health medical director, a women Veteran program manager, a women’s health primary care provider; a dedicated nurse; a health technician; a medical support assistant; behavioral health providers; maternity care coordinators; an LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator; a suicide prevention coordinator; a Transition and Care Management team; a military sexual trauma coordinator, and an intimate partner violence coordinator.
Every Veteran enrolled in VA is assigned to a patient-aligned care team, or PACT. The Veteran’s PACT meets each Veterans health care needs or provides a referral to a specialty service either in-house or in the community. For women Veterans, their team is trained to deliver care in a way that specifically meets their needs. Examples of women-specific health care services that Truman VA provides include:
• Primary/Whole Health care
• Breast health (including mammograms). Your provider will refer you for your mammograms (either in-house or in the community).
• Cervical cancer screening (Pap test). Your primary care provider can conduct your Pap test. You will be referred to a gynecologist if there are abnormalities.
• Sexually transmitted infection prevention and treatment
• Birth control counseling and management
• Pelvic exams and ultrasounds
• HPV vaccine
• Pre-conception planning
• Fertility treatment
• Maternity care
• Menopause management
• Incontinence treatment and support
• Cardiovascular risk assessment, prevention, and treatment
• Prosthetic and sensory aids service
Truman VA Women’s Health Priorities
Truman VA’s four strategic priorities associated with the delivery of care for our women Veterans include:
• Women enrolled in VA will receive high-quality, patient-driven care that is equitable, accessible, and delivered in a coordinated, safe, and sensitive environment.
• Women Veterans will receive care that is seamless, wholistic, and collaboratively delivered. Truman VA works across our network, VISN 15, and with external partners to meet the needs of our women Veterans. The expansion of community care also is important because women Veterans receive services from community providers at a higher rate than their male counterparts.
• Women Veterans will receive care in a welcoming environment.
• VA collaborates with researchers to better understand the impact of military service on women Veterans. As a result, care for gender-specific conditions, innovative treatment solutions, and improved services provided by the Veterans Health Administration will serve as a model for other health institutions.
If you are a woman Veteran and you are interested in enrolling in VA health care, please call (573) 814-6535. At Truman VA, we appreciate your military service, and we want to provide you with comprehensive, state-of-the-art care. As a military Veteran, you belong at VA!