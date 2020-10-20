At Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, providing our Veterans with leading-edge care and services is our No. 1 priority. Making sure that our Veterans know what’s available to them also is very important. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to share recent changes to our Caregiver Support Program and a new reimbursement process for beneficiary travel.
On Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) expanded the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). The expanded program now includes qualifying Veterans who served in the armed forces on or before May 7, 1975. Before the expansion, only qualifying Veterans who served on or after Sept. 11, 2001, were eligible.
The recent change to the PCAFC is phase one of a two-phased expansion. Following implementation of phase two on Oct. 1, 2022, qualifying Veterans of all eras will be eligible.
Caregivers provide stability and security to our most vulnerable Veterans, allowing them to stay in their homes and with their loved ones for as long as possible. By expanding this component of the Caregiver Support Program, VA ensures that family members who provide in-home care have access to essential resources.
To qualify for the expanded program, a Veteran must:
• Have a single or combined service-connected disability rating by VA of 70 percent or higher, regardless of whether it resulted from an injury, illness or disease.
• Must have served on or after Sept. 11, 2001, or on or before May 7, 1975.
• Need personal care services for a minimum of six continuous months due to an inability to perform an activity of daily living or a need for supervision, protection or instruction.
Another change to a service we provide is the new online process for receiving beneficiary travel reimbursement. As of Oct. 5, 2020, eligible Veterans, caregivers, and beneficiaries can submit travel-related claims for approved VA health care appointments through a new, online portal. The portal, known as the Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS), replaces the kiosk method and simplifies the current claim process by eliminating the need for hard copy and in-person submissions.
Many Veterans can be reimbursed for travel costs related to VA health care services. The new BTSSS portal provides a fast, easy way to submit travel-related reimbursement claims. With the new streamlined system, eligible Veterans, caregivers and beneficiaries may:
• Submit claims online 24/7, 365 days a year
• Track the status of submitted claims
• Reduce processing time for submitted claims
• Use self-help tools to make claim submissions fast and easy
Before logging in for the first time, a DS Logon account issued by the Department of Defense (DoD) is required. A DS Logon is a form of identification that enables Veterans and caregivers to access VA and DoD sites with one username and password.
To create a DS Logon account, visit https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil. To submit a travel-related claim, visit https://access.va.gov/accessva and select the description that best identifies you. Then choose “Veteran Travel Claim Entry.”
For one-on-one assistance, or for more information about BTSSS, please contact Truman VA’s Beneficiary Travel Department by calling (573) 814-6215.
For more information about the expanded Caregiver Support Program, visit VA’s website at www.caregiver.va.gov, or call Truman VA’s Caregiver Support Program at (573) 814-6204.