For Christy Ollison, RN, a critical care nurse at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, the COVID-19 pandemic is very real and personal. As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS), she has made three voluntary deployments to assist other VA facilities overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. On July 23, Ollison completed a two-week deployment to San Antonio. She also completed two deployments to New Orleans this past April.
“These surges of COVID patients happen so quickly that core staff cannot adapt to such a rapid change in patient numbers,” Ollison said. “Another issue is that each of these patients requires such high intensity care. At both medical centers that I’ve been deployed to, their ICU’s have exceeded capacity and they’ve had to expand into areas that weren’t meant to be used for critical care. However, there was no choice.”
“In New Orleans, my patient population mostly was 50- to 60-year-old Veterans with additional, or comorbid conditions such as diabetes and obesity,” Ollison said. “In San Antonio, we treated mostly 30- to 50-year-olds with few pre-existing conditions. In fact, I didn’t really notice any obvious common comorbidities in our patients while I was there. COVID-19 can be extremely unpredictable.”
Ollison said that during her first deployment, she “hit the ground running” and staff had to figure out a lot on their own very quickly due to COVID-19’s newness at that time. In San Antonio, she worked in a COVID unit where the process of putting on and removing personal protective equipment (PPE) was refined to reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus.
“We had designated areas where staff assisted us in donning and doffing PPE properly and safely,” Ollison said. “We used PAPR (powered air purifying respirator) masks, gowns, and two pairs of gloves. Nothing personal went into the COVID units and nothing that had been in these units came out with us. Food, drinks and bathroom breaks were very limited due to the doffing and donning process. The extended periods we were required to wear PPE could be physically exhausting, especially when added to the long hours we spent providing specialized care.”
“I cannot tell you how proud I am of my staff who have volunteered to serve others outside of our facility through the DEMPS program,” said Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, medical center director of Truman VA. “We’ve had more than 20 dedicated health professionals voluntarily deploy as part of VA’s national response to this pandemic. Several of them more than once. They’ve gone to some of the hardest hit areas in this county, to places such as New York City; San Antonio; New Orleans; White River, Arizona; and Chicago. What they are seeing in these areas are staff who are exhausted and need support from others. They’re also seeing an array of COVID cases that include both younger and older patients. So, my message to everyone is that COVID-19 is real and we all need to wear our masks. Remember, my mask protects you, and your mask protects me. It’s a simple thing we all can do to protect each other.”
Although Ollison looks forward to a day when DEMPS volunteers no longer are needed, she is committed to the work of helping others.
“The staff at both facilities where I’ve been deployed have been grateful for the extra help,” Ollison said. “I’ve enjoyed being a part of something that is very rewarding, and I received a firsthand look at how COVID treatment is evolving. We all continue to learn, and there’s still a lot we don’t know. However, we are supporting each other, and in the process, I’m able to bring back valuable knowledge to better serve our Veterans.”