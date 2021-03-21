arry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital recently became the first medical facility within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as the state of Missouri, to offer Veteran patients a new robotic assisted, minimally invasive intervention for acquiring diagnostic biopsies of the lung. The new Ion robotic system features an ultra-thin, extremely maneuverable catheter that allows pulmonologists to navigate farther into the lungs than ever before for extremely precise respiratory biopsies.
“We are very excited and proud to be able to offer this level of care to our Veterans,” said Satish Kalanjeri, MD, Chief of Interventional Pulmonology at Truman VA. “We’ve been very active in modernizing our facilities and services. With this technology, we are able to provide a level of pulmonary care that is second to none.”
The new robotic system features a vision probe that directs the pulmonologist in real-time through airways in the lungs to specific target areas. A fiber optic sensor measures the patient’s breathing tubes hundreds of times per second to provide additional placement information. A fully articulating catheter and flexible needle also make it possible for the device to move 180 degrees in all directions for precise biopsies and other diagnostic interventions.
“Minimally invasive techniques often are preferred because they usually result in fewer complications and quicker recoveries,” said Jeremy Johnson, MD, Chief of Specialty Care at Truman VA. “However, even with endoscopic technology, we as pulmonologists have been limited as to how far into the airways of the lungs we can go for diagnostic purposes. This new robotic platform allows us greater access to the airways of the lungs and provides stability while sampling target lesions.”
“This is a huge leap forward in pulmonary care,” said Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, Medical Center Director of Truman VA. “With this technology, we will be able to diagnose cancerous lesions earlier and with greater accuracy. I view the acquisition of this new system as just one example of our commitment to bringing innovative and advanced technologies to mid-Missouri for the benefit of our nation’s heroes.”
As an academic health center, Truman VA is committed to excellent patient care, education and research. Truman VA offers a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient health services to Veterans from 43 counties in Missouri, as well as Pike County, Illinois. Approximately 40,000 Veterans receive health care at Truman VA each year from comprehensive services such as primary care, medical and surgical specialties, behavioral health, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy services and more. As a referral center, Truman VA also provides cardiovascular care to include open heart surgery.
Veterans interested in receiving care at Truman VA who are unsure about their eligibility should call (573) 814-6535 to verify or to inquire about the possibility of enrolling by telephone.