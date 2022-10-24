More than five years ago, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital began a journey to improve the patient and employee experience by working toward becoming a high reliability organization (HRO). At that time, Truman VA was the first Veterans hospital in the country to formally collaborate with the VA National Center for Patient Safety as part of the “Hospital of the Future” project. The purpose was to develop a culture of persistent mindfulness that results in the best care for our nation’s heroes.
“Our goal when we committed to this project was to create a shared philosophy that led to exceptional, highly reliable care,” said Michelle Pruitt, who serves as Truman VA’s Veteran Innovation Officer and Patient Experience Champion. “Effective HROs continuously evaluate, design, and implement procedures that eliminate emerging threats through awareness. Issues almost never are identical. That’s why we felt it was so important to create an environment of high reliability, to enable us to anticipate concerns and mitigate consequences before they occur.”
The three main initiatives Truman VA focused on were leadership engagement, widespread staff participation, and implementation of “Just Culture” principles. “To be a true HRO, the strategies you develop to prevent an issue from occurring must be governed by Just Culture values,” said Sara Ackert, BSN, MHA, interim director of Truman VA.
“The key to practicing Just Culture is to create an environment where staff understand they should continuously analyze and report issues without fear of retaliation. That doesn’t mean our culture is blame-free. It means we work to balance the cause of each issue with an appropriate response that eliminates recurrence.”
Some examples of high reliability processes initiated by Truman VA include physician-led daily briefings, discussions that incorporate the voice of frontline staff, leadership’s commitment to clinical team training, and dedicated staff huddles. Additionally, simulation-based risk assessments are used prior to the activation of new patient care services.
Another key component of innovation and reliability is modernization. Truman VA is committed to modernizing care for Veterans — a concept of continual improvement to infrastructure, equipment, and services.
“We are building high reliability into everything we do to include performance plans, job announcements, policies, construction projects, and standardized initiatives,” Pruitt said. “It’s now a common thread throughout all the services and activities we perform. As part of this process, we continuously listen to our Veterans for opportunities to better meet their needs and expectations.”
Truman VA’s initiatives are paying off. From the moment a Veteran enrolls in VA health care to the time they leave one of our facilities, satisfaction is a priority. However, the compliments we receive directly from our Veterans offer real-time feedback. A few recent examples of compliments include:
“This VA has saved my life, my brothers, and my father-in-law’s. It has saved our financial lives too and provided peace of mind. This VA is how the nation has repaid my service to this country in Vietnam. Can't thank the taxpayers enough. It is the quality people who work so very hard at this VA that make it happen.”
“I choose to be seen at the VA in Columbia, MO. I have options but the care has been top notch but more importantly, the attitude of the staff is amazing. There is something special about what is being done for our vets and I make a point to tell a staff member that very thing, every visit.”
“I have always been pleased with the care I've received at HSTVA. Something that has always impressed me is how many employees, nurses, technicians, doctors, everyone is willing to assist you regardless of your need. Example is when you're lost someone not only tells you where you need to go, they take you.”
In addition to improving Veteran care, employee satisfaction is an important measure of Truman VA’s success on its journey to high reliability. The medical center was ranked No. 1 nationally for employee satisfaction for three consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019) through VA’s All Employee Survey.
“Our staff not only is committed to the Veterans they serve, but also to each other,” Ackert said. “It’s in an environment of trust and self-worth that we have the greatest ability to provide excellent, meaningful care for our Veterans.”
Ackert, Pruitt and the rest of the team at Truman VA know that high reliability means there always will be room for development.
“The culture here at Truman VA is one of continuous improvement,” Ackert said. “Each day we strive to honor Veterans through exceptional care, education and research.”
If you are a Veteran interested in learning if you qualify for VA health care, please call (573) 814-6535.