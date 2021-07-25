Almost a year and a half ago, we admitted our first COVID-19 patient to Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. Since that day in March of 2020, we have continued to provide leading-edge care for Veterans affected by this pandemic. However, like other medical professionals, we have had to bear witness to the devastating results of this disease.
After 16 months without respite, we still are not finished with COVID. Many regions across the country, to include our home state, again are experiencing COVID-19 case surges. The biggest concern about a surge is that as more people become infected, new cases can double rapidly. Dramatic increases in active cases make you and your loved ones more susceptible to exposure. A surge also gives the virus a chance to mutate, which could lead to an even more infectious and dangerous variant.
Based on the recent increase and community spread of COVID-19, we have made changes to our visitation policy at Truman VA. Until further notice, our new visiting hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. each day, Monday through Sunday. Inpatients may have only one visitor per day. COVID-positive patients may not receive visitors unless there are extenuating circumstances.
Although the country is experiencing a surge, we have a safe and effective way to combat COVID-19 ― vaccines. Studies have found that all three available vaccines ― Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson ꟷ do an excellent job of preventing COVID infections.
It’s great that we have such a powerful tool to fight COVID-19. However, the bad news is that not everyone is being vaccinated. Some are concerned about possible vaccine side effects. Some want to wait until others have been vaccinated. Some feel that they don’t need to be vaccinated at all.
Concerns about COVID vaccines have been fueled by misinformation, especially on social media. Of course, these fabrications and distortions have been proven false and the vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. However, for many, the damage seemingly has been done.
This is a serious issue. Hesitancy makes it easier for the virus to continue spreading and mutating into new variants. Now more than ever, it’s important that we all work toward what’s best for public health. Vaccinations are key to not only protecting yourself and those you love, but they’re also going to help us get back to a way of life that doesn’t involve masking and social distancing.
At Truman VA, we will vaccinate any Veteran against COVID-19, regardless of whether they qualify for VA health care or not. We will vaccinate their spouse and children, as long as the child is at least 12 years old. We also will vaccinate any caregiver of a Veteran.
Our in-house COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (except on federal holidays). An appointment is not necessary. However, a COVID-19 vaccination can be scheduled by calling (573) 814-6535. At this time, we have all three makers of COVID vaccine.
Keeping those we love safe is something we all should be able to agree on. Let’s roll up our sleeves ― figuratively and literally ― and do what’s right. Let’s work together by not only getting vaccinated, but also by having important conversations about what’s keeping others from protecting themselves and those they love.
Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, is a U.S. Army Veteran and Medical Center Director of Truman VA.