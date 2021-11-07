Mark and Carol Stevenson have generously let Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture call their property on the corner of Smith and Fay home for the last 12 growing seasons.
In many ways, Mark and Carol Stevenson are the unsung heroes of CCUA.
With their support, this once vacant space has been transformed into the beloved “Urban Farm” and now the Veterans Urban Farm.
The Veterans Urban Farm is a vibrant, Veteran education-focused, veggie-producing pocket of our city.
As owners of these 1.3-acres, Mark and Carol have provided the foundation for the Veterans Urban Farm Program.
The Veterans Urban Farm Program is CCUA’s collaboration with Truman VA to work together to benefit the community and local Veterans. The Veterans Urban Farm Program has been using Mark and Carol’s property for the last two seasons.
On November 11th, CCUA will hold an event to celebrate Veterans and the Veterans Urban Farm.
While at the farm on Veterans Day, Veterans can sign up for future volunteer opportunities, take a socially distanced tour of the Veterans Urban Farm, and learn more about the program.
At 11:00am, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony put on by the Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon cutting ceremony will be celebrating the funding that the Veterans Urban Farm site will receive from Veterans United Foundation to establish the Warrior Garden, which will be an ADA Accessible Garden and Multipurpose space.
NOVEMBER 11 | 11AM-1PM
Veterans,
Join us Thursday, November 11th, for a special Veterans Day celebration from 11am to1pm at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm, 1209 Smith Street, Columbia.
A free lunch is available for Veterans, catered by Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company. The biscuit truck will not be open to the public during this event. Meals will be provided on location or by carry out.
Come learn about the Veterans Urban Farm and how the Veteran Community can get involved.