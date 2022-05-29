Memorial Day is a time to solemnly remember our fallen, who President Abraham Lincoln once described as those who, “gave the last full measure of devotion.” We also honor those who remain unaccounted for as a result of their military service.
On Nov. 19, 1863, President Lincoln used those words during the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery to describe the war dead of that three-day battle. Known as the Gettysburg Address, this speech is considered to be one of his most memorable, and with good reason. In just a few words he recognized not only the great loss caused by the Civil War, but also the unfinished work that lay ahead – the preservation of a nation founded on the principles of freedom and equality for all.
Although his belief was that the speeches made that day would soon be forgotten, President Lincoln’s words are just as relevant today as they were in 1863.
“Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.
But, in a larger sense, we cannot dedicate – we cannot consecrate – we cannot hallow – this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Less than a year-and-a-half later on March 4, 1865, thousands of spectators gathered on a muddy Pennsylvania Avenue outside the U.S. Capitol to hear President Lincoln’s second inaugural address. As his speech progressed, his message was not based on bitterness as a result of the war but rather unification and reconciliation.
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
With his words, “to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan,” President Lincoln affirmed the government’s commitment to care for those injured during the war and provide for the families of those who perished on the battlefield. It has since become an essential component of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ mission statement.
Today, the staff at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital honors the fallen and those missing by serving our living Veterans. Each day, we fulfill Lincoln’s charge to care for those who have “borne the battle,” and their families, caregivers, and survivors. We keep this promise by delivering timely access to world-class health care.
Approximately 30 percent of the staff at Truman VA are Veterans themselves. However, most of us also are connected through the service of family and loved ones, to include grandparents, parents, siblings, and children. In this way we are a team with one goal, which is to provide the best for those who have served.
As we take time this Memorial Day to remember our departed heroes, let us rededicate ourselves to advancing their unfinished work by never losing sight of the noble cause for which they gave their last full measure of devotion.
