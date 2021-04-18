Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital’s Simulation Center recently became the second program in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Heartland Network (VISN-15), and one of only 17 throughout VA to achieve intermediate-level simulation certification. As a nationally-recognition program, Truman VA’s Simulation Center provides educational opportunities and serves as a resource for maintaining annual competencies for health professionals whose mission is to care for our nation’s heroes.
Truman VA’s state-of-the-art simulation facility features a model of a real patient room, complete with clinical equipment and a responder nurse call system that interacts with two high fidelity manikins. The center also features a Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) room with voice activated manikins (VAMs). Additionally, Truman VA has VAMs located throughout the medical center, as well as in each of the hospital’s eight community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs).
Examples of Truman VA’s simulation-based training activities include high fidelity manikin simulations during nurse orientation, competency day exercises, Out of Operating Room Airway Management (OOORAM) certification, and mock codes. Other simulations include clinical team training using standardized patient actors, trainings for new unit activations, and blended learning experiences using task trainers, patient actors and/or manikins.
“Simulation provides caregivers from all disciplines the chance to practice real-world situations in a controlled environment,” said Jimmie Riggins, BHS, RRT-NPS, Chief of Respiratory Care Services. “Simulations are designed to provide confidence in a given procedure or situation prior to the real thing. They say that ‘practice makes perfect.’ With simulation, we can work something over and over until perfect practice makes perfect results. Here at Truman VA, I have been involved in several simulated events to include advanced airway techniques and critical care life support. We’ve also used the center to visualize how the design of a new unit affects patient care.”
In addition to the program’s new certification, Truman VA’s Simulation Center Coordinator, Betsy Reeves, RN, recently was named VISN 15’s Simulation Champion. In her new role, Reeves will help lead VISN-wide efforts to support the delivery of simulation-based training and improved clinical standards.
“Simulation-based training increases clinical workforce skills, improves Veteran patient outcomes, enhances the VA Secretary’s priorities for delivering health care, and it supports our essential strategies of excellence,” Reeves said. “Truman VA’s Simulation Center is an important component of our high reliability organization.”