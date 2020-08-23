First, I want to thank the central Missouri community for your continued support these past several months. Keeping a vulnerable patient population safe during a global pandemic has required us to make several changes to how we provide essential services. However, all of us here at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital truly appreciate your dedication to helping us accomplish our mission.
We are proud to serve our nation’s heroes, and we always look for ways to improve the care we provide. One way to do this is to keep our Veterans and their families as informed as possible.
One of the most common concerns we address with our Veterans is the delivery of prescription medications. Throughout VA, we utilize a mail order system to conveniently deliver medications to the doorsteps of our patients. Prescriptions usually arrive within three to five days, and Veterans should request refillable orders at least 10 days before they are needed. However, we highly encourage our Veterans to request a refill as soon as they receive their initial order. In other words, there isn’t a need for a Veteran to wait until he or she only has a 10-day supply of medication left before requesting a refill. By immediately ordering refillable prescriptions, we can prevent delivery delays.
Additionally, Veterans who sign up to My HealtheVet can refill their VA prescriptions, track their delivery and create lists to organize their medications online. To learn more about My HealtheVet, visit www.myhealth.va.gov, or call us at Truman VA by dialing (573) 814-6000.
Another concern we sometimes need to address is our requirement that everyone wear a face mask while in one of our facilities. At Truman VA, we provide health services to approximately 40,000 Veterans from 43 counties in Missouri, as well as from Pike County, Illinois. However, not every community has a mandatory face mask policy like the City of Columbia. Therefore, Veterans sometimes arrive for their appointment without a mask.
If a Veteran arrives at one of our facilities without an appropriate face covering, we certainly will provide them with a mask while they receive care. We require the use of a properly worn face mask that covers both the nose and mouth for one simple reason: Universal masking offers the best protection against the spread of COVID-19.
We know that wearing a mask is not always comfortable, and the use of a face shield is not appropriate because it doesn’t offer the same level of protection. However, our face mask requirement is there to protect everyone ― especially our older, more vulnerable Veterans. I personally want to ask every Veteran to think of wearing a mask as protecting others who need to be protected. If in the end, a Veteran still doesn’t think they can wear a mask while in one of our facilities, we offer virtual services through telemedicine and VA Video Connect that may be an option for them.
Veterans with in-person, outpatient appointments also should know that we do restrict the number of visitors that may accompany them to their appointment to just one person. This is to prevent crowding and allows for distancing in our waiting spaces. The person they bring also must be an adult. Currently, we do not allow inpatient visitation.
Our visitor restrictions, just like our face mask policy, are there to protect our Veterans, the person that comes with them to their outpatient appointment, and our staff. However, we also know that some Veterans may experience circumstances that could prevent them from complying with these policies. If one of our Veterans has a concern or issue that they feel may prevent them from completing their appointment, we ask that they contact their provider before arriving at a VA facility to discuss possible options. We want to do everything in our power to make sure that each Veteran receives the care they need and deserve.
Along with our visitor policy, we also ask that Veterans do not arrive excessively early for their appointments. Veterans should plan to arrive only 15 minutes prior to when their appointment is scheduled. We have limited seating available in our facility due to social distancing requirements. Additionally, arriving excessively early creates a situation where adequate distancing cannot be maintained. If you must arrive early, we ask that you utilize seating on the third floor of our Ambulatory Care Addition, which has been set up to provide a waiting area that complies with social distancing guidelines.
Please understand that these processes have been put into place to provide you with a safe experience when you visit one of our facilities. These are difficult times and we ask for your support so that we can continue to provide the best for our Veterans. Thank you.