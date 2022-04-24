When you need medical care quickly, choosing the right provider not only can save you time and stress, but your choice may also save your life. If you are a Veteran who receives VA care, in-network urgent care providers may be able to meet some of your health needs. Additionally, Veterans often can get care for minor illnesses or injuries much faster than traveling to a distant emergency room.
To find a VA in-network urgent care near you, please visit https://www.va.gov/communitycare/programs/veterans/Urgent_Care.asp. An in-network urgent care might be right for you if you have minor health issues or symptoms such as:
• A sore throat or persistent cough
• Strains, sprains, or minor broken bones
• Deep cuts that no longer bleed a lot
• Allergies
• Mild burns
• Mild nausea or vomiting
• Urinary tract infection symptoms (like needing to urinate often or urgently, urine that looks cloudy or smells bad, pain when you urinate, or pain in your side, abdomen, or pelvic area)
When to call 911 or go to the emergency room:
Any time you think your life or health is in danger, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately. If you or someone else has symptoms that can’t wait (like choking, stopped breathing, or severe chest pain), don’t try to drive to an emergency room or to your VA hospital. Call 911 to have emergency care come to you.
Get emergency help right away for any symptoms like these:
• Head injury
• Trouble breathing
• Falling without a known cause
• Cuts that won’t stop bleeding, severe burns, or wounds that won’t close
• Stroke symptoms (like slurred speech, sudden numbness or weakness in a part of your body, loss of balance or vision, or a drooping face)
• Chest pain or discomfort (like pressure, squeezing, or a feeling of fullness in your chest)
• Severe allergic reaction symptoms (like swelling lips or trouble swallowing or breathing)
• Vaginal bleeding or abdominal pain during pregnancy
Also get immediate emergency help for head injuries or for issues with any of these symptoms:
• Severe dizziness or losing consciousness (passing out)
• A headache that keeps getting worse or won’t go away
• Vomiting or nausea that won’t stop
• A high fever with a headache or stiff neck
• Seizures
• Dilated pupils, trouble waking up or staying awake, or clear fluids draining from the nose or ears after a head injury
The above symptoms aren’t the only signs that would indicate an emergency. Just remember, when in doubt, get help right away. If you need emergency care, you don’t need a VA referral or approval to go to a non-VA emergency room in your community.
If you don’t need help right away, you might want to consider other types of VA care.
• Same-day services for primary or mental health care. Every VA medical center offers some same-day primary care and mental health services. The types of services vary by location. To learn more about what same-day services are available in your area, visit www.accesstopwt.va.gov/PWT/SameDayService.
• Telehealth or VA Video Connect for virtual care. Meet with your VA health care team and discuss important health information from home through telehealth or VA Video Connect. You also can connect with VA specialists across the country from a VA clinic near you. For more information, talk to your health provider.
• Whole Health for a personalized health plan. Whole Health is an approach to care that supports your health and well-being. This approach puts you at the center of your care. Your health team will get to know you as a person first. Then, they’ll work with you to create a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. Ask your PACT about the benefits of Whole Health at your next appointment.
SPOTLIGHT ON VA PHYSICIANS
Rebecca Lovejoy, ND, LAc, FABNO, is a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist. She serves as the new Advanced Acupuncturist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. She also is certified as a Fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology.
Prior to joining Truman VA, Dr. Lovejoy worked at a hospital-based integrative cancer center in Goshen, Indiana, for several years where she also completed her two-year residency in naturopathic oncology. Her professional and clinical interests include evidence-based/evidence-informed use of natural health modalities, with a heavy emphasis on lifestyle and self-care, as well as research, interdisciplinary collaboration, teaching, and mentorship.
Dr. Lovejoy incorporates a whole-person approach to acupuncture treatment of pain and aims to provoke improved homeostasis, or balance, within the whole person to help alleviate and manage pain conditions.
Katie Welch, MD, is Truman VA’s first OBGYN physician and was recruited to establish a gynecology department at the medical center. She also serves as the hospital’s Women’s Health Medical Director. Prior to her current role, she worked at Women’s Health Associates in Columbia, Missouri, for the past 14 years and at Nash OB-GYN Associates in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, for four years.
Dr. Welch is a native of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1994. She then received her medical degree from the MU School of Medicine in 1998. Following medical school, Dr. Welch completed her residency in gynecology at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2002.
Dr. Welch is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and is a member of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Truman VA is committed to excellent patient care, education, and research. To find out if you are eligible for VA health care, call (573) 814-6535.