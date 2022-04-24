Rebecca Lovejoy, ND, LAc, FABNO, is a naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist. She serves as the new Advanced Acupuncturist in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. She also is certified as a Fellow of the American Board of Naturopathic Oncology.
Prior to joining Truman VA, Dr. Lovejoy worked at a hospital-based integrative cancer center in Goshen, Indiana, for several years where she also completed her two-year residency in naturopathic oncology. Her professional and clinical interests include evidence-based/evidence-informed use of natural health modalities, with a heavy emphasis on lifestyle and self-care, as well as research, interdisciplinary collaboration, teaching, and mentorship.
Dr. Lovejoy incorporates a whole-person approach to acupuncture treatment of pain and aims to provoke improved homeostasis, or balance, within the whole person to help alleviate and manage pain conditions.
Katie Welch, MD, is Truman VA’s first OBGYN physician and was recruited to establish a gynecology department at the medical center. She also serves as the hospital’s Women’s Health Medical Director. Prior to her current role, she worked at Women’s Health Associates in Columbia, Missouri, for the past 14 years and at Nash OB-GYN Associates in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, for four years.
Dr. Welch is a native of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1994. She then received her medical degree from the MU School of Medicine in 1998. Following medical school, Dr. Welch completed her residency in gynecology at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2002.
Dr. Welch is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and is a member of the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology.