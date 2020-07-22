Research shows that in times of crisis people seek guidance from leaders in their workplace to help them cope with uncertainty. Your employees and colleagues look to you to guide them through uncharted territory. The COVID-19 Pandemic poses a range of challenges for organizations including layoffs and pay cuts, transitions to remote work, and health and safety concerns. Regardless of the challenge, how you respond to key stakeholders during this season is crucial for building long-term trust and loyalty.
How to do it? All effective communication starts with an accurate and insightful understanding of your audience. Before communicating, leaders need to understand what’s going on in the hearts and minds of their people. What are their current thoughts, feelings and behaviors? What anxieties, frustrations, and pain points are they currently experiencing? What underlying motivations, hopes and fears are driving them?
In other words, before we start talking, we first need to listen. Often listening involves meeting directly with key stakeholders, conducting interviews, holding one-on-one feedback discussions or focus groups, and distributing surveys. Listening might also involve spending more time with your employees, colleagues or customers, directly observing them, and trying to better understand what it’s like to be them.
It all begins with empathy. As innovation leader David Kelley writes, empathy is “the ability to see an experience through another person’s eyes, to recognize why people do what they do.”
Novak Leadership Institute founder David Novak suggests asking this question: “What habits, perceptions or attitudes do I need to change, build or reinforce to take people with me?” Novak encourages leaders to dig deeper and avoid making assumptions about the experiences of others before launching any communication initiative.
What you learn in the listening process offers a solid foundation upon which to base your communication efforts. Equipped with insights into your key audiences, you can then develop messages that will directly address their needs, and do so with greater nuance, sensitivity and effectiveness.
