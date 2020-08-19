Think of a time when you accomplished a task, won an award, or got an A on a tough test. It was a good feeling, right? And now think of a time when you received recognition from people who mattered to you. That is a great feeling and one you remember even if it happened years ago. That’s the awesome power of recognition. At the Novak Leadership Institute, in our student classes and professional training, a key tenet is the importance of offering authentic, heartfelt recognition for the meaningful contributions of our colleagues.
This isn’t just a nice, fuzzy, feel-good addition to the “real work” we do. In fact, it has a huge impact on the commitment, engagement, and satisfaction employees feel when they get well-deserved recognition. Colin Powell shared this story with David Novak: When Colin was a kid, he worked at a Pepsi Bottling Plant. Every day, he mopped syrup up off the floor. At the end of the summer, the foreman came up to Colin and said, “Son, I have watched you every single day. You’ve done such a great job. You never left until the floors were spick and span.” After Colin’s term as U.S. Secretary of State ended, he shared this story with David. He still remembers the foreman’s words, how it encouraged and motivated him, and the lesson he learned about the power of recognition.
The research backs up the crucial importance of recognition: A recent study found that nearly nine out of ten middle management employees feel unrecognized by their supervisors and 88% also feel unrecognized by their co-workers. Further, 60% of employed Americans say they are more motivated by recognition than by money. Our own research at the Novak Leadership Institute surveyed 1000 young employees, aged 21-34. We found that those who experienced earned respect (recognition for accomplishments and good work) were far more likely to stay with their organization, were more satisfied in their jobs, and reported much higher levels of engagement with their work.
In challenging times, we’re often stressed and rushed and might overlook the need to recognize others. That’s why it’s especially important for each of us to demonstrate recognition for those we lead, our colleagues, and those who help us every day. At NLI, we suggest making notes during each day about those who should be recognized for their work. Expressing your appreciation doesn’t need to be elaborate—it should be heartfelt, brief, and based on the individual’s contributions to the shared enterprise. A call, a text, an email, or a post on social media are all good venues. Harness the awesome power of recognition. It feels good to highlight others’ work and it gives them a boost during periods of uncertainty.
