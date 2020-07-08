Great leadership is never more important than during a crisis. At the Novak Leadership Institute, we research, teach and study the power of strategic communication for effective leadership. During Covid-19, many parts of our world have been upended. We’re unsure about our health, our families, our futures, and our jobs. And, we don’t know when, or if ever, life will return to what we consider normal. Along with the need to communicate early, often and effectively, many leaders must have difficult conversations, such as whether to issue an apology, talk layoffs, closings or job losses. Often, leaders also are called upon to answer hard questions.
First, we have to start with insights. Research shows that the best leaders have high emotional intelligence and can empathize with those they lead. In good times, they may create and share a compelling vision for growth that creates loyalty for people. In harder times, it’s the ability to meet people where they are and help them navigate through challenges that counts. There is considerable anxiety associated with a pandemic and no one has all the answers. The best leaders have intentional conversations in which they acknowledge that we are all feeling unsettled. A leader might extend extra grace to someone who behaves out of character because they are stressed with children at home, jobs in question, or poor health of close relatives.
Here are some tips for making the most of a difficult conversation:
● Commit to talking in person, even if it has to be via video chat
● Prepare what you are going to say and practice it ahead of time
● Empathize and actively listen to their challenges and experiences.
● Start conversations on a positive note
● Share what you know about the situation and what you’re doing
● Acknowledge that you don’t have all the answers
● Don’t make it about yourself
● Remain available to that person, after the difficult conversation
● Communicate when and how you will share future information
In his book Taking People With You, David Novak emphasizes that effective leaders do not avoid conflict, even if it is their natural inclination. In his bestselling book, Patrick Lencioni counts fear of conflict as one of The Five Dysfunctions of a Team. Conflict can be productive, if done in safe spaces. It’s the responsibility of the leader to establish these boundaries and create an environment of respect.
It’s also true that in times of crisis, people look to leaders. We look for a path forward, or a compelling vision for the future that gives us hope amidst our prevailing uncertainty. Neuroscience shows that our brains are wired to consistently scan our environment and prepare for threats. Consequently, we have a deeply ingrained need to know what’s coming around the corner. Effective leaders understand this. They provide clarity about the current reality and articulate a positive yet realistic vision of the path forward.
The best leaders also know how to navigate difficult conversations with a deep respect for their audiences. They demonstrate empathy and humanity while recognizing that every individual’s experience during a crisis is unique. In doing so, they build trust and give their people the information and encouragement they need to navigate the road ahead.
The Novak Leadership Institute offers a proven, innovative approach to leadership development uniquely rooted in the principles of strategic communication and advertising. To learn more, visit novakleadership.missouri.edu