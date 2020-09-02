You’ve heard the saying, “Nice guys finish last.” Well, it isn’t true and the evidence proves it. Leaders who foster a culture of kindness and respect flourish and these so-called “soft skills” drive hard results at home and at work. With all of the uncertainties we face today, it’s easy to snap at people, respond harshly to a disappointment or surprise, or simply ignore the needs of others. But now is the most important time to offer others kindness and generosity.
A recent study reveals that half of all employees don’t feel respected at work although this is something that most employees deeply desire. Employees who reported they felt respected had better health, greater enjoyment in their work, and deeper engagement with their jobs. A 2020 Novak Leadership Institute study of 1000 employees discovered that those working in a culture of owed respect—being treated with dignity and kindness—were far more likely to stay with the organization, and have much higher engagement and satisfaction with their jobs.
Why do a majority of employees feel disrespected at work? It’s not because the workplace is saturated with sadistic leaders and managers. Generally, we can trace the phenomenon to lack of self-awareness. Without meaning to, we can treat people dismissively, minimize or ignore their concerns, or take them for granted. Our automatic nonverbal signals can send messages we’re not aware of.
Many research studies show that civility in the workplace not only makes it a more pleasant place to be whether in person or virtually—it enhances creativity and collaboration while rudeness impedes them. Google found that such a culture offers psychological safety so employees are more willing to float ideas and take risks. It even enhances productivity and profitability as Daniel Goleman writes in Primal Leadership.
The same ideas apply to your family and significant others. The best relationships have what psychologists call sympathetic joy or “delighting in others’ wellbeing.” The most successful couples actively acknowledge and celebrate each other’s successes. Similarly, they pay attention to each other. Being preoccupied or turning away from each other signals disrespect. Treating others with compassion and kindness pays off in enhancing their wellbeing and our own.
The Novak Leadership Institute offers a proven, innovative approach to leadership development uniquely rooted in the principles of strategic communication and advertising. To learn more, visit novakleadership.missouri.edu