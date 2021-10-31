In mid-Missouri, the first full month of autumn usually is associated with falling leaves, cooler temperatures, and local football. However, here at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran’s Hospital, October also is the start of a new fiscal year. Therefore, I feel it’s important to not only reflect on this past year, but also provide a few updates about our facilities and services.
The initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic was a time of extreme uncertainty for health care providers. To reduce community spread and divert resources for those with the virus, elective procedures and services temporarily were postponed. Here at Truman VA, we stood up a dedicated COVID inpatient care facility in our Ambulatory Procedure Unit. We also moved to an almost all virtual outpatient experience through VA Video Connect. After weathering the first surge of COVID cases last October, we fully reopened. Throughout this past year, we remained committed to staying fully open during the most recent surge.
In December 2020, the first vaccines gave us our most powerful weapon against COVID. However, the development of unique vaccine clinics required the rapid coordination and deployment of a system for storing, preparing, and distributing a vaccine to every Veteran and employee who wished to be protected against COVID-19. This process has continued to evolve and requires the everyday attention of a dedicated group that works to streamline this service. At first, our vaccine program was available only at our medical center here in Columbia. However, we eventually began vaccinating Veterans and staff at our community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). We have since taken this model on the road to other more rural areas of the state.
In addition to regular vaccinations, third dose and booster shots now are available at Truman VA. At this time, we offer third dose and booster shots of the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines at our main hospital in Columbia, and either Moderna and/or Janssen third dose and booster shots at our CBOCs (the third shot of Moderna is a full dose while the booster is a half dose).
Those who are eligible for a third dose of vaccine are Veterans, their spouses, and Veteran caregivers who are at least 18 years old and have an underlying medical condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19. Booster shots are available to Veterans, their spouses and Veteran caregivers who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and are 65 or older, or who are at least 18 years old and work in high-risk settings such as health care, law enforcement, manufacturing, public transportation, and more.
Third dose and booster shots are available on a walk-in basis or by appointment at Truman VA, and by appointment only at our CBOCs. Veterans can make an appointment by calling their primary care provider, or they, their spouse or caregiver can receive a third dose or booster on a walk-in basis at Truman VA by checking in at the hospital’s Patient Education Center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (except on federal holidays).
Throughout this pandemic, we have continued to modernize our facilities and services. For example, this past June we celebrated the opening of our new Progressive Care Unit. The new facility has the latest monitoring equipment and is staffed by a nursing team that is capable of providing ICU-level care. As part of our master facility plan, the new unit was moved from the fourth to the third floor and was expanded to include private patient pods similar to an ICU. The new facility also represents an increase in beds – from 10 to 14, as well as floor space – from approximately 5,000 to almost 13,000 square feet.
During this past fiscal year, we also acquired two new robotic surgical systems. In January 2021, Truman VA became the first medical facility in the state to offer the Ion robotic-assisted surgical platform. The new robotic system features an ultra-thin, extremely maneuverable catheter that allows pulmonologists to navigate into the lungs farther than ever before for extremely precise interventions. In addition to spearheading the deployment of Truman VA’s Ion robotic system, Satish Kalanjeri, MD, Chief of Interventional Pulmonology, also performed the first bronchial thermoplasty procedure in central Missouri. The new catheter-based intervention reduces the amount of smooth muscle in the airways and improves breathing capacity for patients with severe asthma.
In April 2021, Katie Murray, DO, a urologist at Truman VA, performed the medical center’s first da Vinci robotic-assisted surgical procedure. The da Vinci system provides urologists like Dr. Murray with state-of-the-art technology to perform minimally invasive procedures such as prostatectomies and hernia repairs
In addition to new services, we also broke ground on three new facilities. In October 2020, we celebrated the start of construction of our new Community Living Center (CLC) – a long-term inpatient nursing facility here on the Truman VA campus, as well as a new CBOC in Sedalia. In March, we broke ground on a new CBOC in Camdenton. The Sedalia CBOC is scheduled to be completed in December 2021, while the Camdenton CBOC is scheduled to be completed in April 2022. The first phase of the new CLC will be completed in March 2022.
Looking back to this past year, I am extremely proud of my team for their tenacity and for what they have accomplished. I truly feel blessed to lead a diverse and talented group of individuals who have risen to the challenge, pulled together, and fearlessly provided care for our Veterans during an unprecedented health crisis.
At Truman VA, we are committed to the Veterans we serve. If you are a Veteran who is interested in VA health care, or you know a Veteran who would like to learn about eligibility, please call (573) 814-6535 for more information.
Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, is the medical center director of Truman VA and a U.S. Army Veteran.