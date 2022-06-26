On April 4, 1972, Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital admitted the first patient to receive care at the facility. A few months later, on June 16, 1972, a dedication ceremony was held outside in front of the hospital. Since Truman VA opened, the medical center’s staff has continued to provide leading-edge care to our nation’s heroes.
To honor current and former employees, Truman VA held a 50th anniversary time capsule event on June 2, 2022. Several speakers, to include Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, Medical Center Director; Thomas Dresser, MD, Chief of Nuclear Medicine; and Mr. Barney Sword, Jr., a U.S. Army Veteran, former employee, and current patient, discussed the hospital’s history. Several items from the time capsule also were on display. The purpose of the time capsule is to provide future employees with an idea of what working at Truman VA is like today in 2022, but also what it was like for staff to continue working through a pandemic that has lasted more than two years.
A list of the items that will be sealed in the time capsule include:
1. A VA flag
2. Truman VA surgical scrubs
3. A vintage two-pocket Truman VA pharmacy smock (circa 1972)
4. A Truman VA T-shirt
5. A Veterans Canteen Service polo shirt
6. A Truman VA Police ball cap
7. Selected Truman VA Bulletin newsletters from January 2020 to present
8. Historical facility photographs (to include two original postcards)
9. Original photographic slides
10. Staff messages to future colleagues
11. Truman VA-themed giveaway items to include:
· Stress ball
· Pens
· Magnet
· Heart-shaped heating/cooling compress
· 7% Veteran pins
· 7% emblem cloth masks
· Gift carry bag
· Women Veteran service pin w/card
· Truman VA Women’s Health challenge coin
· Director’s Challenge Coin
12. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for COVID Care
13. Two COVID-19 test kits (nose swabs)
14. Multiple empty vials of vaccine (all three manufacturers)
15. COVID vaccine stickers
16. COVID vaccine verification cards
17. Cloth masks
18. Medical-grade masks (yellow and blue)
19. Veterans Urban Farm medallion
20. A DVD disc with digital photos
21. A DVD disc with a video of the time capsule event (as well as other videos)
The time capsule is slated to be sealed in early- to mid-July 2022 once the commemorative plaque is received. Once sealed, the time capsule will remain buried until the medical center’s 100th anniversary in 2072.
Historically, the Columbia site was approved in 1963 as a replacement for a VA hospital in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, that closed in 1951. Truman VA originally was meant to be a behavioral health facility. However, at some point during the construction phase, which took place from 1968 to 1972, it was re-designated as a general medical and surgical care facility.
When the hospital first opened, it simply was called Columbia Veterans Administration Hospital. However, in 1975 – by an act of Congress – the facility was renamed Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital.
Today, Truman VA provides health services to approximately 40,000 unique Veterans each year. Out of almost 1,700 employees, approximately one-third are Veterans themselves. However, most staff also are connected through the service of family and loved ones. The team at Truman VA truly is dedicated to those who have served.
For more information about how to receive VA health care services, please call (573) 814-6535.