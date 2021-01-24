This year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA). Since Jan. 12, 2021, staff from Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital have joined VA employees across the country as part of a year-long celebration to recognize VHA’s commitment to our nation’s heroes.
Originally established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine and Surgery, VHA has evolved to meet the unique challenges and care needs of Veterans from every era and at every stage of their lives. For 75 years now, VHA’s mission has been to deliver quality health care, train future health professionals and contribute to medical science through research discoveries.
However, this year’s celebration isn’t just about highlighting the depth and breadth of services that VA provides. It’s also important that we recognize the extraordinary efforts of our staff and volunteers, especially during this global pandemic. Their dedication to our Veterans and their families is second to none, and I’m very proud to be part of this amazing team.
Since Truman VA opened its doors in 1972, health professionals have made wide-reaching contributions to the medical community. Additionally, VA staff from across the country have worked to improve the health and quality of life of not only Veterans, but all Americans. As a result, services and technologies developed by VA have helped shape the delivery of health care as we know it today.
At Truman VA, we care for approximately 40,000 Veterans each year from 43 counties in Missouri, as well as from one county in Illinois. However, as the nation’s largest integrated health system, VA also helps train a large portion of the medical field — to include almost 70 percent of all physicians. Every year, Truman VA offers educational opportunities to approximately 900 future health providers such as physicians, nurses and other medical professionals.
In addition to delivering excellent health care and medical education services, Truman VA also has a recognized research department. Our research team’s core mission is to improve the lives of Veterans and all U.S. citizens through health discoveries and innovation. Nationally, VA-funded research investigators have engaged in significant breakthroughs in the treatments of cancer and heart disease, developed new diagnostic tools such as computerized tomography – better known as a CT scan – and have received international acclaim through Nobel Prize awards.
Additionally, whenever you hear about a physician telling someone to take an aspirin each day for heart health, or you see a bar code used for medication tracking and disbursement, or someone you know receives a shingles vaccination — these examples also are the result of VA research.
Other significant historical VA achievements include the first implantable cardiac pacemaker, the first successful liver transplant, the development of the thermal nicotine patch, and leading-edge care for post-traumatic stress disorder.
All of us here at Truman VA are very proud to be part of VHA, and we hope that you join us in recognizing this extremely important milestone.
Patricia Hall, PhD, FACHE, is a U.S. Army Veteran and Medical Center Director of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.