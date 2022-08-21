Veteran Food Pantry
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital held a ribbon-cutting event on July 14, 2022, to celebrate the opening of the medical center’s new Veteran Food Pantry, located in the Patriot Café. The new food pantry was developed through a partnership between Truman VA, the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, and The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The goal is to help provide for our Veterans, their families, and our fellow colleagues experiencing food insecurity.
Consumer prices are on the rise and as a result, some people do not have the resources to meet basic needs at the household level. Therefore, we want to ensure that those in need within our own health system have access to not only free food, but also healthy options that benefit them and their families.
The food pantry will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For those who would like to access the pantry, the only information that is collected is the number of people in your household, your zip code, and if you received produce and/or non-perishables. The program is intended for those who are food insecure or for those who require extra assistance. If you require assistance beyond this program, we encourage you to reach out to your local food bank.
The program also will take donated food items through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement Office (previously known as Voluntary Services). If you wish to donate canned goods, shelf-stable food items, or other types of foods, please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at (573) 814-6218.
New Community Living Center
Truman VA also recently celebrated the completion of the medical center’s new Community Living Center (CLC) with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 6, 2022. The new CLC is a 14-room long-term care facility with access to the hospital’s park. In addition to Veteran rooms, the new CLC also includes a courtyard, kitchen, and bistro for use by residents and their families.
The new CLC provides Truman VA’s long-term care Veteran patients with a state-of-the-art home-away-from-home. Additionally, by constructing a new, stand-alone facility on the hospital’s campus, the internal space previously occupied by the CLC will be used to create a new leading-edge inpatient medicine unit. Moving the inpatient medicine unit from its current fourth-floor location to the hospital’s third floor also brings all of Truman VA’s inpatient care units onto the same floor for more convenient and comprehensive inpatient care.
A future Phase 2 CLC project will add additional patient rooms to the new facility.
New Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator
Jill Shanteau, MSW, LCSW, is Truman VA’s new Military Sexual Trauma coordinator.
Military Sexual Trauma, or MST, is the term used by the VA to refer to experiences of sexual assault or sexual harassment that occurred during military service. These experiences may include:
- Being pressured into sexual activities, such as with threats.
- Sexual activities without your consent, such as when asleep or intoxicated.
- Being overpowered or physically forced to have sex.
- Being sexually touched or grabbed in a way that made you uncomfortable, including during hazing experiences.
- Comments about your body or sexual activities that you found threatening.
- Unwanted sexual advances that you found threatening.
- Any other sexual activity where you were involved against your will.
- Military Sexual Trauma can occur at any time or place during your military service, such as while you’re on or off duty, or on or off base. The perpetrator(s) may or may not be someone you know and may be fellow service members or civilians.
Truman VA’s Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator can be reached at (573) 814-6481.