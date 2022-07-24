On July 6, 2022, site preparation for a new Fisher House began on the campus of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
“A Fisher House provides a home away from home for the families of our Veterans who require extended care at our medical center,” said Sara Ackert, Interim Director of Truman VA. “Primarily, it will be for those who live more than 50 miles away from the facility. We know that receiving care that requires multiple days in the hospital can be difficult for not only our Veterans, but also for their loved ones. Having a no-cost option will relieve some of the financial stress they may otherwise experience. Our goal is to remove that burden so that the focus is on the healing process.”
Since 1990, Fisher House Foundation has built and furnished more than 90 houses at VA medical centers and military medical installations. Once construction is completed, ownership will be turned over to Truman VA. The new facility will provide a calming environment that gives family members and patients the time, space, and community support they need, at no cost to them.
“Fisher House Foundation is honored to bring this third Fisher House to Missouri,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “The need for health care for Veterans of all eras continues to grow, so being right in the middle of the heartland is critical.”
“The Fisher House will be a three-story, 16-room facility located right on our medical center campus in what was Parking Lot B, a 46-space accessible surface parking lot,” Ackert said. “Although Lot B is closed, we have incorporated those accessible spaces into our patient and visitor parking garage. Therefore, we are not losing any of those spaces. Veterans with mobility issues will continue to have close, easy access to our medical facility.”
In addition to private bedrooms and baths, guests at Truman VA’s new Fisher House will share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room.
“We’re very excited to have started this project,” Ackert said. “Once it’s finished, we’ll have the ability to provide the families of our Veterans receiving care here with inviting accommodations at no cost to them. By doing so, we are better able to provide our Veterans with the services they deserve because of their devotion to our nation.”
Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed in summer 2023.
For more information about how to receive VA health care services, please call (573) 814-6535.