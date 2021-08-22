At Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, we are committed to providing a welcoming environment for our Veterans and employees. As part of that commitment, we have developed specific expertise in caring for Veterans with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ), and other related identities. It’s crucial that we recognize every Veteran’s unique triumphs, challenges, and health concerns. Health equity is a priority for us at Truman VA.
Since 2013, Truman VA has consistently been designated a leader in LGBTQ health care equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) is the national benchmarking tool that evaluates health care policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of LGBTQ patients, visitors, and employees. Participation in the HEI also highlights a facility’s dedication to implementing LGBTQ-inclusive practices alongside foundational non-discrimination policies. In 2020, only eleven medical facilities in Missouri were named HEI leaders. Truman VA was one of them.
Two key elements of the HEI are employee training in LGBTQ cultural competence and the creation of an inclusive environment. In response to the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a nightclub in Orlando, Florida ― which resulted in 49 deaths and another 53 wounded ― Truman VA established the “Safe Zone for All” program. Truman VA’s Safe Zone program promotes awareness and support of, and respect for, LGBTQ Veteran patients, their families, hospital guests, and employees. Since its inception, more than 160 staff members have participated in Safe Zone training to increase their familiarity with LGBTQ identities and experiences. Safe Zone participants show their support for LGBTQ people by wearing rainbow lanyards, posting supportive signage in their workspaces, and continuing to engage in education about LGBTQ issues.
Each June, Truman VA’s support of the LGBTQ community is displayed at the medical center’s Pride Month Art Show. Originally, the annual event was sponsored by the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Committee to highlight artwork created by hospital employees. However, the show has evolved to include Veteran patient artists and now is produced by Truman VA’s LGBTQ Work Group, along with support from the EEO Committee. Over the past decade, the show has featured a wide range of displayed artwork including sculpture, oil and watercolor paintings, metal and woodwork, jewelry-making, quilting, needlework, and costumery. The annual event also has included performance art such as original music, dance, and spoken word. This year’s art show even included an LGBTQ pride flag made of 308 cupcakes!
Additionally, Truman VA has proudly sponsored the Mid-Missouri PrideFest celebration since 2017. This year, the hospital will be a “Sparkle Sponsor.” Booth visitors will be able to learn about medical and behavioral health services available at Truman VA, enroll in VA health care if eligible, and receive information about military discharge upgrades. Hospital services represented at the booth will include Truman VA’s Suicide Prevention Program, the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program, the Whole Health Program, Transition Care Management for returning Veterans, the Women Veterans Health Program, and available resources for Veterans who are at-risk or who currently are experiencing homelessness. Of course, we’ll also provide information about our LGBTQ Work Group and LGBTQ-affirming services.
As I’m sure you can tell, I am very passionate about what I do. As a U.S. Navy Veteran, I served in the military for nine years and lost that career under the policy that preceded “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell." Since then, I have worked to improve life situations for those who are marginalized ― especially LGBTQ people. Now, in my current role, I feel that I have come full circle. I get to do what I love, with people as enthusiastic about this work as I am. I am an employee and patient here at Truman VA, and I cannot recommend Truman VA highly enough!
If you are a Veteran and want to learn if you qualify for VA health care, please call (573) 814-6535.
Beth Hager-Harrison-Prado,MSW, LCSW, ACSW, is Truman VA’s LGBTQ Veteran Care Coordinator and the medical center’s Housing Crisis and Outreach Services Supervisor. In addition to managing LGBTQ services, she assists Veterans who are at risk or currently experiencing homelessness. A U.S. Navy Veteran, Hager-Harrison-Prado served in the Gulf of Oman during Operation Earnest Will.