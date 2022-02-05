The final lap served as a celebration.
As Andrew Hauser and his brother Matthew rounded the track for their final lap of the 3200-meter race at the 2021 Missouri sectionals meet, their pent-up adrenaline, stress and focus began to fade, replaced with a pair of grins that grew wider with each stride.
For Matthew Hauser, then a senior and widely regarded as one of the best high school distance runners in Missouri, the experience wasn’t new. For Andrew Hauser, however, the fourth-place finish booked him a spot in the two-mile-longrace at the Missouri state meet as a high school freshman.
And both brothers did it together.
Last Monday, Andrew Hauser was named Missouri’s Cross Country Runner of the Year for 2021-22. The award recognizes what the current high school sophomore accomplished during his fall cross-country season, but ultimately encapsulates a full year of training and competing, done both on a cross-country course as well as a high school track.
When Andrew Houser thinks about his latest award, he goes back to that 3200 race last spring as well as the records he set in every event from running a 4:11 mile to setting an all-time state record in cross country.
“I wasn’t too focused on (the Gatorade award),” Andrew Hauser said. “It wasn’t a main goal of mine, but it came with my other goals.”
Rock Bridge’s latest Gatorade Athlete of the Year
Andrew Hauser first heard the news as soon as he woke up Monday morning.
His mother, Katie Hauser — who received the notification after an early morning workout session — was the first to break the news to her son. Although it was only around 7:30 a.m., he also noticed congratulatory texts from his grandmother, his coach Neal Blackburn and a few friends who already saw the announcement online.
Andrew Hauser will receive a commemorative water bottle, backpack and plenty of Gatorade powder, but is undoubtedly most excited about the black and orange banner that will hang in the Rock Bridge gym next to his brother’s, the recipient of the same statewide award last year.
How does one win the award? Andrew Hauser vaguely recalls the tedious paperwork that Blackburn had him fill out at the end of the cross country season, but there’s much more that goes into it.
Blackburn said that each runner had to be nominated for the award by other high school coaches as well as receive a letter of recommendation from someone who could speak to an athlete’s involvement in activities outside of sports.
In other words, the award isn’t just given to the most gifted athlete. Instead, its recipient must be well-rounded and influence others. And now, Rock Bridge has rostered that runner two years in a row.
“I think with the whole process being initiated by the opposing team’s coach just speaks to the respect they have for an individual and hopefully the program as well,” Blackburn said. “That they think it’s worth their time to nominate a person and give some reasoning as to why that person should win the award.”
Finding a spark
While the idea of “specialization,” or training year-round in one sport, has grown in popularity over the past decade, Andrew Hauser never fell victim. Growing up, he dabbled in baseball, soccer and basketball. As a freshman at Rock Bridge, Andrew Hauser still believed that he could make it to the NBA.
“I would play basketball and then go to a cross country meet on the weekends,” Andrew Hauser said. “It was never crazy serious in my family until high school, and even now I think my parents are really good at helping it not feel like a job.”
Andrew Hauser will always remember 2020, the year he lost out on his final middle school track season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To fill the time, he began to go to the track with Matthew Hauser to watch him compete against himself in time trials.
The image of Matthew Hauser — with beads of sweat falling down his face as he fought fatigue and picked up speed — still sticks with Andrew Hauser. He pinpoints those quarantine sessions and his eighth grade cross country season as moments that a fun hobby started to become a competitive passion.
As he entered high school, Andrew Hauser set several personal goals. He wanted to run a 5K (3.1-mile) race in under 16 minutes during the cross country season. For track, his goal was to make it to the state meet.
He accomplished both.
A quiet confidence
Roughly an hour and a half before he raced in the 5000-meter event at the Nike NXR Midwest Regional this past November, Andrew Hauser sent his brother a quick text.
“I’ll text you back when I win this race,” the message read.
Although subtle, the quiet confidence came across loud and clear to Matthew Hauser, who was eating lunch at a dining hall at Kansas State, where he races on scholarship.
Competitiveness, Matthew Hauser said, is one of the traits that sets his brother apart.
As kids, both brothers turned everything into a competition, from table tennis to quick games of NBA 2K. On the track, Andrew Hauser arrived at Rock Bridge as the brother of one of the school’s most accomplished runners.
Although a sophomore, Andrew Hauser has already bested his brother in every Rock Bridge cross country record. He also nearly holds every Rock Bridge track and field record, the exception being the 3200.
Oh, and Andrew Hauser won the 5000-meter championship race at the Nike NXR Midwest Regional meet that November. With a 15:44.3 time, he finished first out of 225 runners.
Making state
The Hauser family will always remember the 2020 cross country season as well as the 2021 track and field season, when both Matthew and Andrew Houser’s time at Rock Bridge overlapped.
Ask for a favorite memory between the two seasons and you’ll likely hear about that 3200 race in the Missouri sectional meet last spring.
First, some context. Six runners were competing for four spots in the same event at the state meet. Both brothers knew how fast they needed to go — their teammate, Ian Kemey, ran two miles in just over nine minutes at the district meet and finished fifth.
So, they went into the race with a strategy, one that would only work if Andrew Houser pulled off a perfect race and the brothers received a little bit of luck.
As the gun sounded, two groups separated themselves. The first involved Andrew Hauser followed by a second, paced by his brother.
“When the other runners looked and saw it was (Matthew) who fell back, they almost shut down,” Blackburn said. “They knew they weren’t going to be able to compete with him.”
Matthew Hauser, the older brother, strategically served as a barrier between his brother and the rest of the field. He slowed the race down, allowing Andrew Hauser to grow comfortable and run his race as a freshman.
“I caught back up with Andrew with a lap to go and then we ran the last lap together,” Matthew Hauser said. “It was almost like a celebratory lap, knowing that we were going to make it to state.”
Matthew Hauser finished in third place and Andrew in fourth that day, which is all the brothers needed to move onto the state meet.
“Could he have beaten me? Yes,” Andrew Hauser said. “But he had a nice big brother moment. He came up to me with two laps to go and slowed the whole pack down so I could make it through to the state meet.”
For someone who competes in both cross country and track and field, it’s easy for events to run together. However, those at the meet that day said they won’t ever forget how that 3200-meter race played out.
“The other runners were tired, not paying attention and weren’t aware of what was happening; Andrew could take advantage of that,” Katie Hauser said. “It was very tactical, as track is, so it was cool to see them working together.”
Setting goals
A series of goals are scribbled on a piece of notebook paper pinned to Andrew Hauser’s closet door.
One reads, “Run close to a sub-four-minute mile.” Another says, “Run close to a sub-8:50 and win the 3200-meter race at state.”
Setting goals, Andrew said, is always important, but especially between the cross country and track and field seasons. It’s difficult to find motivation when the weather outside occasionally doesn’t crack the teens, sidewalks are blanketed in snow as well as ice and the only way to run is on a treadmill.
“If I didn’t have any goals, I would just be running aimlessly and then you become unmotivated,” Andrew Hauser said. “You don’t reach your full potential.”
In the dead of winter, the Gatorade award acted as a well-timed motivator and a reminder that realizing goals sometimes leads to unexpected recognitions.
Now, both Andrew and Matthew Hauser eagerly await the day the banner is hung up. Both can envision that moment now, but by spring it will become a reality. Their names, together, will forever hang inside the Rock Bridge gym.
“It was no surprise to me (that Andrew won the award), but that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t special,” Matthew Hauser said. “It was awesome that we were able to win the award in back-to-back years and that our banners will be right next to one another in the gym.”