A bronze sculpture of a youth soccer player will be placed in Cosmopolitan Park if approved by the Columbia City Council.
The sculpture of a boy with his arms outstretched preparing to strike the ball with his right foot was commissioned by Paul Land and his wife, Julaine Stiers. It was sculpted by William Williams.
Land saw a photo of a player he used to coach and knew that he wanted him that to be the sculpture.
“It wasn’t about the kid; it was about the motion and the idea that this is about a juncture in life," Land said. "You get influenced by different things.”
“The form on this particular player was just picture-perfect,” he continued.
Land has been involved in soccer for much of his life. He said the game gave him a multitude of different perspectives and was a big part of his life.
“Soccer, for me, was an ambassador to life,” Land said. “It allowed me to meet people from different cultures and different backgrounds that I might not otherwise meet because it’s an international sport and has an international flavor.”
“It struck me like no other sport,” he continued. “The camaraderie, the teamwork, the thrill of finally getting a goal if it took 90 minutes, (it’s) just a release with me in life.”
Williams also has a history in coaching soccer and has fond memories of the game. That was part of the reason he agreed to do the sculpture.
“I used to coach my son’s soccer team many years ago,” Williams said. “(The sculpture) was a joint interest. I said, ‘Sure, let’s do it,’ and so we started on the project.”
Given his history with the game, the time spent in the few years of working on the sculpture has been well worth it for Williams.
“Given my history with coaching my son in soccer and Paul’s interest, it turned into — calling it a labor of love wouldn’t be too far off the mark,” Williams said.
The initial thought was that the sculpture would be placed in downtown Columbia. However, the park environment ended up being a better fit.
“I want it to be in an environment for people to enjoy it,” Land said. “Visitors to Columbia would have a chance to have a break between games to walk over to a sculpture and enjoy it, or maybe it would propel a younger player to see something in this.”
“We all see art a little differently,” he continued. “It just seemed more of a natural setting in the park environment. Cosmo Park, in this community, is often thought of for soccer, so it seemed like the natural position for it. Art should be out there to be enjoyed by other people, not hidden away in a closet some place.”
Land said that this is a way for him to give back to the community and the game. He said that the Parks and Recreation Department has been good to work with and that he is excited to see the sculpture when it is placed at the roundabout entrance to Cosmo Park off Business Loop 70 West.
“It’s a way for me to offer a payback for both the community that I’ve been able to live in and the sport that I’ve been able to enjoy,” Land said. “I guess I will get a little emotional over it.”
Land will donate the sculpture, which will be valued at about $75,000, to the city. The Parks and Recreation Department staff wrote in a memo to the City Council that it expects maintenance of the sculpture will cost about $1,000 per year.
The work will be the first of several planned for the roundabout. Plans call for additional sculptures featuring the likenesses of football, baseball and tennis players, as well as a skateboarder.