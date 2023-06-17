AFC Columbia women's soccer falls to Sunflower State FC

AFC Columbia midfielder Samantha Blashak (17) defends against Sunflower State FC midfielder Callista Schechinger (14) on Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Both teams had to battle the sun and heat during the afternoon game.
AFC Columbia midfielder Hannah Juengermann (33) looks to throw in the ball Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Juengermann graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 2021 and is a sophomore at Rockhurst.
AFC Columbia's women's team lost to Sunflower State FC 3-0 on Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field. The loss dropped AFC Columbia to 0-6 in its inaugural season. Temperatures rose into the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon, tiring out many players. AFC Columbia picked up its defense in the second half in an attempt to create more offensive opportunities after Sunflower State FC had maintained possession of the ball for the majority of the game. But it wasn’t enough. Sunshine State FC took control within the first 15 minutes of play and never looked back. The AFC Columbia roster is made up of a combination of local college students and non-students from out of the state, and even out of the country. AFC Columbia next faces St. Louis Gallagher at 11 a.m. Sunday in St. Louis.