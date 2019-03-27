Heading into the 2019 NCAA Division I men’s swimming and diving championships on Wednesday, there is plenty reason to warrant optimism for Missouri.
Since appearing in its first SEC championship meet in 2013, MU has been the model of middling consistency, finishing fifth in five of its first six seasons. The outlier season was 2016 — a sixth place finish. It was understandably tough for Missouri to adjust to the SEC in swimming given the presence of national powerhouses such as Auburn, Georgia and Florida, which has won the SEC seven years in a row.
This season, Missouri changed the narrative. Heading into the final day of the SEC championships, Missouri led Florida narrowly for the lead and had a strong chance to be the team to finally dethrone the Gators on the men’s side.
Missouri’s swimmers were excited. The coaches were, too, pointing out that the Tigers’ had some of their best events saved for the final day of the meet. Although Florida stormed back and won the meet once again with a dominant final day, the Tigers still have plenty of reason for optimism heading into their final venture of the season.
Primarily, Missouri had a few swimmers take the “next step” this season that vaulted them from finals participants to podium finishers in certain events.
Junior Caleb Hicks is the finest example; in 2018, Hicks finished No. 18 in the 100-yard breastroke at the SEC championships. A year later, Hicks was barely out-touched for the gold. His time of 51.80 seconds would have gotten him seventh place at the NCAA championships in 2018.
Mark Gangloff, associate head coach and former Olympic breastroke specialist, and Hicks attributed the ascension to a new training mindset that paid off for the junior. Fellow junior Nick Alexander had a similar story, finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley a year removed from placing tenth.
Along with the newcomers, star senior sprint-freestyle specialist, Mikel Schreuders, figures to have a strong NCAA championship meet. Schreuders led the Tigers in points scored at the SEC championships in both 2018 and 2019.
This season, Schreuders swam seven total events at the SEC championships, placing no lower than fourth place and earning the gold medal in dominant fashion in the 400-yard freestyle relay and individual 200-yard freestyle.
In what will be his final meet displaying a Tiger on his swim cap, Schreuders looks to have a better NCAA championships than he did last year, where his best individual performance was a tenth place in the 200-yard freestyle.
However, to have success at the NCAA championships, or in swimming in general, teams can not only rely on a few individual performers. Missouri figures to be well-represented in relays, as well. The Tigers’ 400 and 800-yard freestyle relays finished first and second, respectively, at this year’s SEC championships and would both be strong swims in the A finals at last year’s NCAA championships.
Missouri’s expedition to place higher than their No. 23 finish at NCAA championships last year begins at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday at the University of Texas’ Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.
