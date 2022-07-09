 Skip to main content
Ajax St. Louis knocks off AFC Columbia 1-0

AFC Columbia lost to Ajax St. Louis in the I-70 Cup on Saturday, at Battle High School in Columbia. Ajax scored in the final five minutes of the game on a second half goal from Kevin Van Raalten. AFC Columbia will next play Springfield FC at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Columbia College.

Ajax St. Louis’s Cole Ross runs after AFC Columbia’s Jacob Moore

Ajax St. Louis' Cole Ross runs after AFC Columbia midfielder Jacob Moore on Saturday, at Battle High School in Columbia. Ajax St. Louis won the Missouri I-70 Cup 1-0 on a second half goal from Kevin Van Raalten. 
Ajax St. Louis captain Brandan Kopff, right, intercepts the ball

Ajax St. Louis captain Brandan Kopff, right, intercepts the ball from midfielder Jacob Moore during a Midwest Premier League game Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Ajax St. Louis won the Missouri I-70 Cup 1-0 on a second half goal from Kevin Van Raalten. 
Bryce Gamache kicks the ball on Saturday

Bryce Gamache kicks the ball on Saturday, at Battle High School in Columbia. Gamache took the corner kick during AFC Columbia's loss to Ajax St. Louis in the I-70 Cup on Saturday, at Battle High School in Columbia. 
Grant Blake blocks Marshall Dickson on Saturday

Grant Blake blocks Marshall Dickson on Saturday, at Battle High School in Columbia. Blake passed the ball to his teammate shortly after. 
AFC’s Connor Blitz,left, and Ajax’s Cole Ross run to take control of the ball

AFC’s Connor Blitz, left, and Ajax’s Cole Ross run to take control of the ball on Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Blitz was able to claim the ball and pushed the ball down the field. 
